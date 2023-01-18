Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 49,900 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7) Processor, 3200 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 3 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 3 now with free delivery.