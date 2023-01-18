 Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 3

    Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 49,900 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7) Processor, 3200 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 3 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,900
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    13 MP
    2 MP
    3200 mAh
    Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Note 3 price in India starts at Rs.49,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is Rs.39,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 490 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 490 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • 3200 mAh
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • ISO control
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.4
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • 2 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Pink, Red, White
    • 168 grams
    • 151.2 mm
    • 79.2 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 386 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 74.62 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy Note 3
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • September 25, 2013 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.94 W/kg, Body: 1.07 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • USB 3.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • USB 3.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 5 5420
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 330
    • Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy Note 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy Note 3 price in India at 21,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 5 5420; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Note 3?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Note 3?

    How long does the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 last?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy Note 3