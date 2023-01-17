 Samsung Galaxy Note Edge Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

    Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

    Samsung Galaxy Note Edge is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 68,500 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.7 GHz, Krait 450 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note Edge from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note Edge now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹68,500
    32 GB
    5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
    Quad core, 2.7 GHz, Krait 450
    16 MP
    3.7 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    Samsung Galaxy Note Edge Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Note Edge price in India starts at Rs.68,500. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note Edge is Rs.63,099 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Note Edge Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    • No
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.9
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • 3.7 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    Design
    • 174 grams
    • 8.3 mm
    • 151.3 mm
    • 82.4 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 525 ppi
    • 69.18 %
    • 5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Galaxy Note Edge
    • January 5, 2015 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 2.7 GHz, Krait 450
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 APQ8084
    • Adreno 420
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
    • Front
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Samsung Galaxy Note Edge