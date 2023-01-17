Samsung Galaxy Note Edge Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge Samsung Galaxy Note Edge is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 68,500 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.7 GHz, Krait 450 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note Edge from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note Edge now with free delivery.