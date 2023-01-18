Samsung Galaxy On6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy On6 Samsung Galaxy On6 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 15,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy On6 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy On6 now with free delivery.