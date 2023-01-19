 Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2

    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,386 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A9 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 1500 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1500 mAh
    • Up to 280 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 280 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 63.1 mm
    • 10.57 mm
    • 121.5 mm
    • 118 grams
    Display
    • TFT
    • 53.86 %
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 400 x 800 pixels
    • 224 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • November 29, 2013 (Official)
    • Galaxy S Duos 2 S7582
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.59 W/kg, Body: 0.43 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 24 bit
    • Broadcom BCM21664T
    • Broadcom VideoCore IV
    • 768 MB
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A9
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 4 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Broadcom BCM21664T; RAM: 768 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2?

    How long does the Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 last?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2