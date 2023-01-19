Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,386 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A9 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 now with free delivery.