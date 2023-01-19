 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 73,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32748/heroimage/128392-v7-samsung-galaxy-s10-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32748/images/Design/128392-v7-samsung-galaxy-s10-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32748/images/Design/128392-v7-samsung-galaxy-s10-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32748/images/Design/128392-v7-samsung-galaxy-s10-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32748/images/Design/128392-v7-samsung-galaxy-s10-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹73,900
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
    10 MP + 8 MP
    4100 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹73,900
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
    4100 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 67,990 M.R.P. ₹99,990
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price in India starts at Rs.73,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is Rs.63,099 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price in India starts at Rs.73,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is Rs.63,099 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4100 mAh
    • 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
    • 10 MP + 8 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
    • 4100 mAh
    • Yes, Fast
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.9
    • Yes
    • F1.5
    • Dual
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 10 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size) 8 MP, Depth Camera(22 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • ISOCELL Plus
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 74.1 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Ceramic White
    • 157.6 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 175 grams
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 19:9
    • 60 Hz
    • 1440 x 3040 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 526 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 87.11 %
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    General
    • Galaxy S10 Plus
    • March 8, 2019 (Official)
    • Samsung One UI
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.060 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 2000 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 20) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 2000 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 20) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 8 nm
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G76 MP12
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
    Special Features
    • Ultrasonic
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Yes
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 107 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price in India at 49,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP), Front Camera (10 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus