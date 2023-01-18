 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 92,999 in India with 108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34659/heroimage/137638-v5-samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34659/images/Design/137638-v5-samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34659/images/Design/137638-v5-samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34659/images/Design/137638-v5-samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34659/images/Design/137638-v5-samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹92,999
    128 GB
    6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
    Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP
    40 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹92,999
    128 GB
    6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
    108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 93,498 M.R.P. ₹131,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in India starts at Rs.92,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is Rs.84,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in India starts at Rs.92,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is Rs.84,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
    • 40 MP
    • 108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 45W
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 25 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 25 Hours(4G)
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • CMOS
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • F2.2
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 40 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.4µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 8.8 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 220 grams
    • 76 mm
    • 166.9 mm
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
    • 1440 x 3200 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 509 ppi
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 90.62 %
    General
    • Samsung One UI
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    • February 15, 2020 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy S20 Ultra
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • 18.0 s
    • 12 GB
    • Mali-G77 MP11
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR5
    • 7 nm
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
    Smart TV Features
    • 108MP + 48MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Ultrasonic
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 3.0
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 104 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in India at 97,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (40 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra