 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g 512gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 512GB

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 512GB

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 512GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 113,099 in India with 200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 512GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
SamsungGalaxyS23Ultra5G512GB_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
SamsungGalaxyS23Ultra5G512GB_FrontCamera_12MP
SamsungGalaxyS23Ultra5G512GB_Ram_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38611/heroimage/154613-v3-samsung-galaxy-s23-ultra-5g-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyS23Ultra5G512GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38611/heroimage/154613-v3-samsung-galaxy-s23-ultra-5g-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyS23Ultra5G512GB_4
SamsungGalaxyS23Ultra5G512GB_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
SamsungGalaxyS23Ultra5G512GB_FrontCamera_12MP"
SamsungGalaxyS23Ultra5G512GB_Ram_12GB"
SamsungGalaxyS23Ultra5G512GB_3"
SamsungGalaxyS23Ultra5G512GB_4"
Key Specs
₹113,099
512 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP
12 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹113,099
512 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 106,248 M.R.P. ₹149,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 512GB Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 512GB price in India starts at Rs.113,099. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 512GB is Rs.106,248 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 512GB price in India starts at Rs.113,099. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 512GB is Rs.106,248 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g 512gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Up to 49 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • Yes
  • Up to 49 Hours(4G)
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Fast, 45W: 65 % in 30 minutes
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.7
  • 14500 x 13650 Pixels
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • S5KHP2, ISO-CELL
  • Single
Design
  • 163.4 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 78.1 mm
  • 233 grams
  • Dust proof
  • Green, Phantom Black, Cream
  • Back: Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • 8.9 mm
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2
  • 1440 x 3088 pixels
  • 501 ppi
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 89.99 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 1750 nits
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
General
  • Samsung One UI
  • Yes
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 512GB
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v13
  • Samsung
  • February 2, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.3
Performance
  • Adreno 740
  • LPDDR5X
  • 18.0 s
  • 12 GB
  • 4 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
Smart TV Features
  • 200+12+10+10 MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Ultrasonic
Storage
  • Yes
  • 512 GB
  • UFS 4.0
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

View all
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g 512gb