Samsung Galaxy S6 32gb Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 49,900 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2550 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB now with free delivery.