 Samsung Galaxy S6 32gb Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB

    Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 49,900 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2550 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    ₹49,900
    32 GB
    5.1 inches (12.95 cm)
    Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP
    5 MP
    2550 mAh
    Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    ₹49,900
    32 GB
    5.1 inches (12.95 cm)
    16 MP
    2550 mAh
    Samsung Galaxy S6 32gb Full Specifications

    • 5.1 inches (12.95 cm)
    • 2550 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G)
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G)
    • 2550 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 5312 x 2988 Pixels
    • Single
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • F1.9
    • F1.9
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Gold, White
    • 70.5 mm
    • 143.4 mm
    • 138 grams
    • 6.8 mm
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • 576 ppi
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 16:9
    • 70.76 %
    • 5.1 inches (12.95 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4, Scratch-resistant glass,
    General
    • Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    • TouchWiz UI
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy S6
    • April 10, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Head: 0.293 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Yesvia microUSB
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • LPDDR4
    • 3 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
    • Mali-T760 MP8
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Yes
    • Front
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 25 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Samsung Galaxy S6 32gb