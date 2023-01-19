 Samsung Galaxy S6 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S6 64GB

    Samsung Galaxy S6 64GB is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 55,900 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2550 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S6 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S6 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹55,900
    64 GB
    5.1 inches (12.95 cm)
    Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP
    5 MP
    2550 mAh
    Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Samsung Galaxy S6 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 2550 mAh
    • 5.1 inches (12.95 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • Li-ion
    • 2550 mAh
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • CMOS
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
    • 5 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.9
    • F1.9
    • 5312 x 2988 Pixels
    • Dual Video Recording
    Design
    • 143.4 mm
    • 138 grams
    • 70.5 mm
    • 6.8 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold, White
    Display
    • 5.1 inches (12.95 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • 70.76 %
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • 16:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 576 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    General
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 10, 2015 (Official)
    • Galaxy S6 64GB
    • Yes
    • Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    • TouchWiz UI
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Yesvia microUSB
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 0.293 W/kg
    Performance
    • LPDDR4
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
    • Mali-T760 MP8
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 3 GB
    • LPDDR4
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Yes
    • Front
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • No
    • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy S6 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S6 64Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S6 64Gb price in India at 55,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2550 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S6 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S6 64Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S6 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S6 64Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S6 64gb