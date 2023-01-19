Samsung Galaxy S6 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S6 64Gb in India?
Samsung Galaxy S6 64Gb price in India at 55,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2550 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.