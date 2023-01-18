 Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S8

    Samsung Galaxy S8

    Samsung Galaxy S8 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 57,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S8 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S8 now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S8 price in India starts at Rs.57,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S8 is Rs.52,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F1.7
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • Yes
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F1.7
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 68.1 mm
    • 8.0 mm
    • Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue, Arctic Silver, Maple Gold, Burgundy Red
    • 148.9 mm
    • 155 grams
    • Dust proof
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • 1440 x 2960 pixels
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.57 %
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • 18.5:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 568 ppi
    • Yes
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 5, 2017 (Official)
    • Galaxy S8
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 1024 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 16) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 1024 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 16) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    • Mali-G71 MP20
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Rear
    • Yes
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Up to 52.3 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S8