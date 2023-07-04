Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 64,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus now with free delivery.