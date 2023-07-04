 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 64,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹64,900
64 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
12 MP
8 MP
3500 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
4 GB
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 3500 mAh
  • 12 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 3500 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • No
  • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Wide Angle Selfie
  • Yes
  • F1.7
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F1.7
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • IMX260, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/1.7, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
Design
  • 8.1 mm
  • Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue, Arctic Silver, Maple Gold
  • 73.4 mm
  • 159.5 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 173 grams
Display
  • Yes
  • 531 ppi
  • Super AMOLED
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • 18.5:9
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 83.7 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Samsung
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • May 5, 2017 (Official)
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 1024 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 16) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 1024 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 16) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
  • 10 nm
  • 4 GB
  • Mali-G71 MP20
  • LPDDR4
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Rear
Storage
  • UFS 2.0
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • Up to 52.3 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in India?

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus price in India at 53,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus?

What is the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus