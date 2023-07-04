 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 72,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹72,900
256 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
12 MP + 12 MP
8 MP
3500 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
6 GB
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256gb Full Specifications

  • 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 3500 mAh
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
  • Yes, Fast
  • 3500 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Single
  • Yes
  • F1.5
  • S5K2L3, CMOS image sensor, ISOCELL Plus
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • F1.7
  • 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation
  • Wide Angle Selfie
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 8.5 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 189 grams
  • 73.8 mm
  • 158.1 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Midnight Black
  • Case: AluminiumBack: Gorilla Glass
Display
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 83.99 %
  • 18.5:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes
  • 531 ppi
General
  • Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB
  • Yes
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Samsung
  • March 16, 2018 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 200 Mbit/s ↑ 1200 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 18) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 200 Mbit/s ↑ 1200 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 18) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
  • 10 nm
  • 6 GB
  • Mali-G72 MP18
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 400 GB
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256Gb price in India at 58,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256gb