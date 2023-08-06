 Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S9 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 57,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S9 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S9 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹57,900
64 GB
5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
12 MP
8 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
4 GB
See full specifications
Samsung Phones Prices in India

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 353 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 353 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Samsung Galaxy S9 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP
  • 3000 mAh
  • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 3000 mAh
  • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
  • Yes, Fast
  • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • Yes
  • Single
  • S5K2L3, CMOS image sensor, ISOCELL Plus
  • F2.4 - F1.5
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • F1.7
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • Yes
  • Wide Angle Selfie
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple
  • 68.7 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 163 grams
  • 147.7 mm
  • Dust proof
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.51 %
  • Super AMOLED
  • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
  • 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 18.5:9
  • Yes
  • 568 ppi
General
  • Galaxy S9
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • March 16, 2018 (Official)
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Samsung
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 200 Mbit/s ↑ 1200 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 18) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 200 Mbit/s ↑ 1200 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 18) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Mali-G72 MP18
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
  • 10 nm
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Rear
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S9