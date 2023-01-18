 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 64,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30894/heroimage/118580-v3-samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30894/images/Design/118580-v3-samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30894/images/Design/118580-v3-samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30894/images/Design/118580-v3-samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30894/images/Design/118580-v3-samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹64,900
    64 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    8 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in India starts at Rs.64,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is Rs.57,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
    • Yes, Fast
    • 3500 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F1.7
    • Yes
    • F1.5
    • 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • CMOS image sensor, ISOCELL Plus
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 73.8 mm
    • 158.1 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, Burgundy Red, Polaris Blue
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.5 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 189 grams
    Display
    • 18.5:9
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes
    • 531 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 1440 x 2960 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.99 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 16, 2018 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Galaxy S9 Plus
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 200 Mbit/s ↑ 1200 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 18) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 200 Mbit/s ↑ 1200 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 18) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mali-G72 MP18
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Up to 56 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus