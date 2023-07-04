 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 88,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor , 3300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹88,999
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
12 MP + 12 MP
10 MP
3300 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB price in India starts at Rs.88,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB is Rs.89,999 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB price in India starts at Rs.88,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB is Rs.89,999 on amazon.in.


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 3300 mAh
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 10 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • 3300 mAh
  • Up to 26 Hours(4G)
  • Li-ion
  • 01h 25m 28s
  • Up to 26 Hours(4G)
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • No
Camera
  • 10 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.4
  • Single
  • F1.8
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
Design
  • 183 grams
  • 6.9 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 166 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IPX8
  • 72.2 mm
  • Phantom Black, Cream
Display
  • 1080 x 2640 pixels
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • 1200 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.82 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 426 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • 22:9
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, HDR 10+
General
  • Yes
  • Android v11
  • Samsung
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB
  • August 23, 2021 (Official)
  • Samsung One UI
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • No
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 5 nm
  • Adreno 660
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
  • 64 bit
  • 19.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • UFS 3.1
  • Yes
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256Gb price in India at 88,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256Gb Waterproof?

