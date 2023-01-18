 Samsung Z4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Z4

    Samsung Z4 is a Tizen v3.0 phone, available price is Rs 6,200 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2050 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Z4 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Z4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Samsung Z4 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 2050 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP Front Camera
    • F2.2
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • CMOS
    Design
    • 10.3 mm
    • 132.9 mm
    • 143 grams
    • Gold
    • 69.2 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 62.67 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 207 ppi
    • 262k
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • May 19, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    • Tizen v3.0
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Z4
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3G2, 3GP, ASF, AVI, M4V, MKV, MP4
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: 3GA, AAC, AMR, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3, OGA, WAV, WMA
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3G2, 3GP, ASF, AVI, M4V, MKV, MP4
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC9830A
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Android Market, Countdown timer, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Yes, HTML
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Practically Unlimited
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 4.9 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Z4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Z4 in India?

    Samsung Z4 price in India at 5,790 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9830A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2050 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Z4?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Z4?

    What is the Samsung Z4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Z4 Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Z4