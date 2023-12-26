Icon
Home Tech News 10 top achievements of NASA in 2023: Bennu, Psyche to Dinkinesh, check them all out

10 top achievements of NASA in 2023: Bennu, Psyche to Dinkinesh, check them all out

As NASA continues to explore space and guard the Earth from threats, check out its top 10 achievements in 2023. The year was slanted in favour of asteroids - Bennu, Psyche and Dinkinesh.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 26 2023, 15:51 IST
Icon
NASA tracks 130-foot asteroid along with 4 others, reveals details of speed, close encounter with Earth
NASA
1/5 Asteroid 2010 UE51: Designated as Asteroid 2010UE51, this space rock is on it way to pass Earth in December 2024. This asteroid is 22 Feet wide. During its approach, it is expected to come as close as 3.43 million kilometers. It will travel towards the Earth at a speed of 4724 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 XP13: This asteroid is expected to pass Earth on December 24 and is 89 Feet wide. According to NASA, this asteroid will come as close as 4.53 million kilometers during its approach. The asteroid will travel towards Earth at a speed of 67156 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
NASA
3/5 Asteroid 2023 XP13: This asteroid is expected to pass Earth on December 24 and is 89 Feet wide. According to NASA, this asteroid will come as close as 4.53 million kilometers during its approach. The asteroid will travel towards Earth at a speed of 67156 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
NASA
4/5 Asteroid 2023 YT: This asteroid is designated as Asteroid 2023 YT, and is expected to pass Earth on December 25. This asteroid is 63 Feet wide and it will come as close as 2.340 million kilometers during its approach. This space rock will be traveling towards Earth at a speed of 15950 kilometers per hour.  (pixabay)
NASA
5/5 Asteroid 2023 XK16: NASA designated this space rock as Asteroid 2023 XK16. It is expected to pass Earth on December 25. This asteroid is 120 Feet wide and will come as close as 3.34 million kilometers to Earth. This asteroid will be traveling towards the planet at a speed of 26684 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
NASA
icon View all Images
From receiving the Bennu asteroid sample to launching the Psyche asteroid spacecraft, the US space agency NASA achieved many milestones in 2023. (AP)

2023 has been a ground-breaking year for NASA. From receiving asteroid sample to launching Psyche spacecraft, the US space agency achieved various milestones. As the year ends, we have compiled a list of 10 achievements of NASA.

10 top achievements of NASA in 2023:

1. This year NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio achieved a historic milestone as the first American to spend over a year in space, showcasing NASA's commitment to prolonged human space exploration.

2. OSIRIS-REx successfully deposited Bennu asteroid sample in the Utah desert, offering insights into the ancient building blocks of life on Earth

3. The Psyche asteroid spacecraft launched from NASA Kennedy Space Centre.

4. NASA's Lucy spacecraft conducted its first target asteroid flyby of asteroid Dinkinesh at the inner edge of the main asteroid belt, and the first images are now online.

5. On October 14, there was an annular eclipse visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and more. NASA actively participated in the event. They launched three Black Brant IX sounding rockets to investigate the ionosphere, an electrically charged atmospheric layer.

6. NASA collaborated with DARPA on the DRACO project, aiming to test a nuclear-powered rocket by 2027, demonstrating a commitment to cutting-edge space propulsion.

7. The James Webb Space Telescope, a marvel of space observation, marked a year of transformative science, unveiling distant galaxies and solving mysteries of the early universe. Its contributions were too many to list.

8. Before the year's end, the space station crew accomplished 12 spacewalks for upgrades and maintenance on the orbiting laboratory. NASA astronauts persisted in installing the International Space Station Rollout Solar Arrays (IROSA), aiming to boost power generation.

9. NASA marked the 25th anniversary of International Space Station operations this year, concurrently advancing the growth of the commercial space economy and fostering partnerships for the development of commercial space stations.

10. This year NASA also made strides in the Artemis program, diligently working towards achieving the historic milestone of landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon. Notably in 2023, NASA unveiled the crew for the Artemis II mission, the first Artemis expedition with astronauts orbiting the Moon and returning to Earth.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Dec, 15:50 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 XO7 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, as per NASA. Check other details.
75-foot asteroid to come as close as 2.4 mn km to Earth; NASA reveals speed, other details
26 December 2023
potw2351a
Hubble Space Telescope snaps breathtaking image of spiral galaxy. check what NASA shared
25 December 2023
After almost a week of minor solar activity, the Sun has picked up the pace. On December 24, Christmas Eve day, a coronal mass ejection (CME) was released after a magnetic filament erupted on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. As per NASA prediction models, this CME will make an impact on our planet on December 27, two days from now. Luckily, the impact is not head-on; only a glancing blow will be delivered. It is not known at the moment just how intense it may end up being.
Strong CME coming! Solar storm expected to hit Earth on December 27, says NASA
25 December 2023
Asteroid 2020 KT4 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA. Know how close it will get.
250-foot asteroid to pass Earth today at close quarters, reveals NASA; Know speed, other details
25 December 2023
Saturn
Saturn's enigmatic secrets revealed by NASA - Hubble Telescope captures mysterious spokes
24 December 2023
Nasa
Online awe! NASA shares amazing snap of irregular dwarf galaxy by Hubble Space Telescope, ACS
24 December 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
GTA 6
GTA 6: Lucia's ankle monitor grabs spotlight now; know what the strange mystery is about
Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon