Icon
Home Tech News 130-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth for a close approach TODAY, says NASA

130-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth for a close approach TODAY, says NASA

NASA has tracked Asteroid 2023 QC8 rushing towards Earth in its orbit for a close approach today, October 5. Know details such as its speed, size, distance of approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 12:45 IST
Icon
2200-foot asteroid, among 5 asteroids speeding towards Earth; NASA reveals size, speed, and more
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 349507 (2008 QY): NASA tracked down this giant 2200-foot wide asteroid. It is as big as the size of a bridge. It will pay a close visit to Earth today, on October 3. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 6.32 million kilometers. It is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 75457 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 SN6: As informed by NASA, This asteroid is 130 Feet wide and as big as the size of an aircraft. Its closest approach to Earth is expected to be 4.82 million kilometers per hour. It will reach close to Earth on October 4. It was first observed on September 15. It will be approaching Earth tomorrow, October 4. It relative velocity of approaching towards Earth is 30583 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 QC8: This asteroid is as big as the size of an aircraft. It is 130 Feet wide. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 6.04 million kilometers. It will reach close to Earth on October 5. It was first observed on 21 August 2023. It is hurtling towards Earth with a speed of 22703 kilometers per hour. (PIxabay)
Asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 RF10: As revealed by the data from NASA, this asteroid is 84 feet wide. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 5. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 6.07 million kilometers. It will be speeding toward Earth with a relative velocity of approximately 20836 million kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2022 TD: According to NASA, this asteroid is as big as the size of a bus. Designated as 2022 TD, this asteroid is 31 feet wide. It is expected to reach close to Earth on October 7. Its close Earth approach is estimated to be 3.42 million kilometers. It will be travelling towards Earth at a speed of 33843 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2023 QC8 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Asteroids often pass Earth at close distances, posing a threat to the planet with their terrifying approaches. Most of them might seem like they're just floating rocks in space, but did you know asteroids have differing compositions? These space rocks can be classified into 3 types based on their structural composition. The most commonly found asteroids are S-type, which are made up of carbon-rich substances. On the other hand, S-type asteroids are made up mainly of silicate minerals and are less common. M-type asteroids are the least prevalent and they are primarily composed of metal.

In a separate development, NASA has issued details about an asteroid expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Asteroid 2023 QC8: Details of close approach

With the help of its advanced ground and space-based telescopes, NASA has tracked an asteroid whose orbit will bring it very close to Earth today. As per the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), an asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 QC8, is on its way toward Earth and could make its closest approach to the planet today, October 5.

This near-Earth space rock is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 6 million kilometers and at a speed of 22741 kilometers per hour which is much faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)!

According to NASA, this space rock belongs to the Amor group of Near-Earth Asteroids which are Earth-approaching near-Earth asteroids with orbits exterior to Earth but interior to Mars', named after asteroid 1221 Amor, which was discovered by Belgian astronomer E. Delporte in 1932.

How big is the asteroid?

In terms of size, Asteroid 2023 QC8 is nearly 130 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as an aircraft! Despite being more than two times bigger than the Chelyabinsk asteroid which caused damage on Earth in 2013, this space rock isn't big enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object.

Asteroid impact this year

Did you know that an asteroid struck Earth this year? While it wasn't a planet killer that wiped out entire species like another space rock did about 65 million years ago, this one did hit the surface. As per NASA, a meteorite turned into an atmospheric fireball on February 15 and crashed near McAllen, Texas. Law enforcement agencies in the McAllen region received several calls from residents who reported hearing a loud explosion. It was a 1000-pound rock that was 2 feet in diameter as it broke into pieces about 21 miles above Earth's surface.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 10:16 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Know if a terrifying solar storm can strike the Earth in October. NASA shares important data.
3 MASSIVE solar storms smacked into Earth; More to come? NASA reveals the truth
04 October 2023
The extended New Horizons mission plans to collect heliophysics data on the Kuiper belt objects like comets.
NASA to extend New Horizons mission to Kuiper belt, where comets come from
04 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 SN6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
86-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth! NASA shares details about this Aircraft-sized space rock
04 October 2023
Asteroid 349507 (2008 QY): NASA tracked down this giant 2200-foot wide asteroid. It is as big as the size of a bridge. It will pay a close visit to Earth today, on October 3. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 6.32 million kilometers. It is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 75457 kilometers per hour.
2200-foot asteroid, among 5 asteroids speeding towards Earth; NASA reveals size, speed, and more
03 October 2023
Asteroid 2008 QY belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Asteroid bigger than Brooklyn Bridge hurtling towards Earth today! NASA reveals stats
03 October 2023
Prese
Dust devil on Mars? NASA's Perseverance rover snaps a Martian mystery
03 October 2023
NASA Hubble Telescope manages to capture images of an exciting star forming region. (Representative image)
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope snaps powerful protostellar jet at its most mesmerizing state
02 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 SN6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Aircraft-sized asteroid racing towards Earth! NASA reveals close approach details
02 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon