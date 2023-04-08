Home Tech News 170-foot scary asteroid rushing towards Earth at 42912 kmph; will reach tomorrow, says NASA

170-foot scary asteroid rushing towards Earth at 42912 kmph; will reach tomorrow, says NASA

A gigantic 170-foot asteroid is all set to come as close as 7.07 million kilometers to Earth tomorrow, Sunday, April 9, informs NASA.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 08 2023, 11:23 IST
150-foot asteroid among 5 set to buzz Earth, NASA warns
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 FU6: Today, this small 45-foot asteroid is set to make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 1.16 million miles. Asteroid 2023 FU6 is already hurtling towards the planet at a speed of 36677 kmph.   (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 FS11: This 82-foot asteroid will fly past Earth by a close margin of 4.11 million miles today. This airplane-sized asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a speed of 42257 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 FA7: Another airplane-sized asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 1.4 million miles on April 4. Asteroid 2023 FA7 is 92-foot space rock which is hurtling toward Earth at a blistering 86428 kmph.  (Freepik)
Asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 FQ7: This 65-foot asteroid, as big as a house, will be making its closest approach to Earth on April 5. It will come as close as 3.57 million miles, according to NASA's JPL. The asteroid is moving at a blistering speed of 30279 kilometers per hour toward Earth. (Wikimedia Commons)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 FZ3: One of the largest ones amongst the next upcoming asteroids is this 150-foot wide monster rock that is set to make an uncomfortably close approach towards Earth on April 6, speeding at a fiery 67656 kmph. It will be just 2.61 million miles away from the Earth.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
Here is what NASA informs about the 170-foot asteroid 2023 FY13. (Pixabay)

Can an asteroid threaten Earth's civilization? Well, the era of dinosaurs is believed to have ended because of an asteroid's collision with the planet! What are the evidences of a space object colliding with Earth? The evidence of such occurrences are a huge number of craters on Earth. Even the moon and other planetary bodies have these asteroid collision craters. "We believe anything larger than one to two kilometers could have worldwide effects," US space agency NASA stated. It also said that asteroids that populate the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and pose no threat to Earth, can be as big as 940 kilometers (about 583 miles) across. Howver, if something untoward happens, then these asteroids can be knocked out of their orbits towards Earth.

170-foot Asteroid 2023 FY13

Meanwhile, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has informed of a 170-foot large asteroid named 2023 FY13 which will be nearing planet Earth on Sunday, April 9. The airplane-sized asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 7.07 million kilometers and is moving at a blazing speed of 42912 kilometers per hour. According to NASA, this space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.

How NASA calculates an asteroid's orbit

In order to keep a track on the movement of asteroids, NASA uses several telescopes and other machines. The US space agency also calculates an asteroid's orbit. An asteroid's orbit is computed by finding the elliptical path about the sun that best fits the available observations of the object. That is, the object's computed path about the sun is adjusted until the predictions of where the asteroid should have appeared in the sky at several observed times match the positions where the object was actually observed to be at those same times, NASA explained.

As more and more observations are used to further improve an object's orbit, NASA becomes more confident in its knowledge of where the object will be in the future.

What is NASA doing to find and learn more about potentially hazardous asteroids

NASA has established a Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), managed in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The PDCO ensures the early detection of potentially hazardous objects (PHOs) - asteroids and comets whose orbits are predicted to bring them within 0.05 Astronomical Units of Earth (5 million miles or 8 million kilometers) and of a size large enough to reach Earth's surface - that is, greater than approximately 30 to 50 meters.

NASA tracks and characterizes these objects and issues warnings about potential impacts, providing timely and accurate information.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 11:23 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets