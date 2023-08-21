Home Tech News 220-foot asteroid to buzz Earth today! NASA reveals speed, size and more

220-foot asteroid to buzz Earth today! NASA reveals speed, size and more

NASA has now revealed that an aircraft-sized asteroid is expected to approach Earth today and while it isn’t expected to impact the surface, it could pass by very closely. Know details of its close approach.

By: HT TECH
Aug 21 2023, 07:19 IST
220-foot asteroid among 5 space rocks speeding towards Earth! One will come nearer than Moon
Asteroid 2023 QR
1/5 Asteroid 2023 QR: The asteroid which is approaching Earth today has been given the designation of Asteroid 2023 QR by NASA. The asteroid was tracked by NASA's Defense Coordination Office (PDCO). It is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). The size of this asteroid is just 16 feet wide. Its size is not big enough to become a potential threat for Earth. However, its closest approach to Earth can be a concern as it will get as scarily close as 129,000 miles to Earth - much closer than moon,which is 238,855 miles (384,400 km) away. (NASA)

2/5 Asteroid 2023 QO: According to NASA, this asteroid will approach Earth on August 23. It belongs to the Apollo family of asteroids. It will approach Earth at a speed of 31795 KM per hour. It was last observed on 19 August. The closest approach of this asteroid will be 1.53 million Km and it will not pose any threat to us, NASA says. (NASA/JPL)
Asteroid 2023 PM1:
3/5 Asteroid 2023 PM1: This Boeing-777-sized asteroid is about to approach Earth tomorrow, 21 August. This asteroid will be traveling at a speed of 66860 kilometers per hour. It was first observed on 13 August and the last observation was made on 18 August. According to NASA, this asteroid is not big enough to be called a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. The asteroid 2023 PM1 is almost 220 feet wide and will make its approach on August 21. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 QE
4/5 Asteroid 2023 QE: This is a Bus sized asteroid that will make its closest approach on Earth on August 21. The size of this asteroid is 37 feet wide and will approach Earth at a distance of 2.07 million KM. The speed of this asteroid will be 23609 km per hour. As per NASA, this asteroid will not pose any threat to our planet. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 PM
5/5 Asteroid 2023 PM: The asteroid designated as 2023 PM will approach Earth on August 21. It is of the Amor family of asteroids. It will approach Earth at a speed of 25081 KM per hour. It was observed on 8 August. It is not big enough to pose any threat to Earth. Its closest approach to Earth will be 2.27 million  Km.  (Pixabay)


Asteroid 2023 PM1 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)

The Alvarez hypothesis, proposed by the father and son duo Luis and Walter Alvarez in 1980, states that an asteroid struck Earth more than 65 million years ago and kicked off the extinction of dinosaurs. Although its impact crater has been presumed to be in Mexico, new light has now been shed on how it reached Earth. According to the English physicist Brian Cox, the asteroid, which formed a 140-kilometer impact crater, was thrown off its course by Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System.

“It is highly likely or possible that it was deflected into a collision course with Earth by Jupiter,” Cox said in a YouTube shorts video shared by @tech_topia, highlighting that Jupiter is the creator and destroyer of worlds.

NASA has now revealed that an asteroid is expected to miss Earth today and while it isn't expected to impact the surface, it could pass by very closely. Know details of its close approach.

Asteroid 2023 PM1

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for monitoring the skies against the threat of rogue asteroids, has issued a warning against the close approach of an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 PM1. The space rock will make its closest approach to Earth today, August 21, and will miss the planet by a distance of 3.1 million kilometers. It has been tracked in its orbit, travelling at a speed of almost 66858 kilometers per hour.

While this asteroid is not a planet killer or as big as the dinosaur-killing asteroid, it is still huge.NASA estimates it to be around 220 feet wide, making it almost as big as an aircraft!

Other details

It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Shockingly, this will be Asteroid 2023 PM1's first-ever close approach to Earth in history. As per the details provided by NASA's Small-Body Database Lookup, while it will not make an extremely close approach to the planet in the near future, this asteroid will visit pass by the planet again on February 4, 2026, at a distance of 19 million kilometers.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 07:19 IST
