600-foot asteroid to do a close flyby of Earth; NASA reveals size, speed, and more

Hazards like solar storms and asteroids constantly appear and pose threats to our planet. NASA diligently monitors Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) to safeguard our planet from potential impacts. When NASA's telescopes detect a new NEA, precise observations of its position in the sky are reported to the Minor Planet Center. Subsequently, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) utilizes this data to establish the most likely orbit of the asteroid around the Sun. To evaluate the risk of impact and the asteroid's orbit, NASA employs the innovative Sentry II system, featuring a unique algorithm. Sentry II strategically selects random points within the entire uncertainty region, enabling the program to pinpoint very low-probability impact scenarios. Recently, NASA has issued an alert concerning a colossal asteroid that is approaching Earth tomorrow:

Asteroid 1998 HH49

According to the data provided by NASA CNEOS, a 600-foot asteroid is approaching Earth and will flyby tomorrow. This asteroid is said to be as big as the size of a building. It is expected to pay a close visit to our planet on October 17. This asteroid is designated as 1998 HH49 by NASA. The closest Earth approach of this asteroid is estimated to be 1.17 million kilometers. It was first observed on April 28, 1998, and was last seen on December 1, 2021. It will be speeding at a relative velocity of 53233 kilometers per hour. This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.

Apollo class Asteroid

The Apollo asteroids, named after the 1932 discovery of the 1862 Apollo by Karl Reinmuth, are Earth-crossing asteroids. Their orbital semi-major axis exceeds Earth's, posing potential threats due to their proximity. On February 15, 2013, the Chelyabinsk meteor detonated above Russia's Chelyabinsk city, causing approximately 1,500 injuries from shattered windows due to its explosion. This meteor belonged to the Apollo class of asteroids.

Is it hazardous?

Given the size of the asteroid 1998 HH49, which is 600 feet, it appears to be potentially hazardous. According to NASA, if asteroids have a size bigger than 150 meters, then they are considered in the category of potential threat. The asteroid was first observed in 1991.

