Icon
Home Tech News 600-foot asteroid to do a close flyby of Earth; NASA reveals size, speed, and more

600-foot asteroid to do a close flyby of Earth; NASA reveals size, speed, and more

NASA has revealed that a colossal 600-foot asteroid is approaching Earth on October 17 and it will fly past at extremely close quarters.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 21:09 IST
Icon
NASA tracks 5 asteroids approaching Earth! Know their size, speed, and more
Asteroid 1998 HH49
1/5 Asteroid 2023 TD7: According to data revealed by NASA, asteroid  2023 TD7 is hurtling towards a close flyby of Earth today, October 14. The size of this asteroid is 17 Feet and is as big as the size of a car. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 171,000 kilometers, which will get it closer than the Moon. It will move towards Earth at a speed of 36315 kilometers per hour.  (Pexels)
Asteroid 1998 HH49
2/5 Asteroid 2023 TO4: The size of this asteroid is 34 Feet and is as big as the size of a bus. Its close Earth approach is estimated to be 712000 Kilometers. It is expected to reach close to Earth on October 14. It will move towards Earth at a speed of 60443 Kilometers Per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 1998 HH49
3/5 Asteroid 2023 TQ3: This aircraft-sized asteroid is 86 Feet wide. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 14. According to NASA, Its Closest Earth approach is estimated to be 1.47 million kilometers. It will be traveling towards Earth at a speed of 40519 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 1998 HH49
4/5 Asteroid 2023 TD8: This asteroid is designated as 2023 TD8 by NASA. It is expected to reach closer to Earth on October 14. Its closest Earth approach will be 2.16 million kilometers. This asteroid is 27 Feet wide and is as big as the size of a bus. It will be speeding towards Earth with a relative velocity of 35482 kilometers per hour.  (NASA)
Asteroid 1998 HH49
5/5 Asteroid 2023 TC7: According to data revealed by NASA, this asteroid is 53 feet wide and its size is similar to the size of a house. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 15. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 666000 kilometers. It will be traveling towards Earth at a speed of 24510 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 1998 HH49
icon View all Images
Asteroid 1998 HH49 is said to be as big as the size of a building. (Pixabay)

Hazards like solar storms and asteroids constantly appear and pose threats to our planet. NASA diligently monitors Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) to safeguard our planet from potential impacts. When NASA's telescopes detect a new NEA, precise observations of its position in the sky are reported to the Minor Planet Center. Subsequently, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) utilizes this data to establish the most likely orbit of the asteroid around the Sun. To evaluate the risk of impact and the asteroid's orbit, NASA employs the innovative Sentry II system, featuring a unique algorithm. Sentry II strategically selects random points within the entire uncertainty region, enabling the program to pinpoint very low-probability impact scenarios. Recently, NASA has issued an alert concerning a colossal asteroid that is approaching Earth tomorrow:

Asteroid 1998 HH49

According to the data provided by NASA CNEOS, a 600-foot asteroid is approaching Earth and will flyby tomorrow. This asteroid is said to be as big as the size of a building. It is expected to pay a close visit to our planet on October 17. This asteroid is designated as 1998 HH49 by NASA. The closest Earth approach of this asteroid is estimated to be 1.17 million kilometers. It was first observed on April 28, 1998, and was last seen on December 1, 2021. It will be speeding at a relative velocity of 53233 kilometers per hour. This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Apollo class Asteroid

The Apollo asteroids, named after the 1932 discovery of the 1862 Apollo by Karl Reinmuth, are Earth-crossing asteroids. Their orbital semi-major axis exceeds Earth's, posing potential threats due to their proximity. On February 15, 2013, the Chelyabinsk meteor detonated above Russia's Chelyabinsk city, causing approximately 1,500 injuries from shattered windows due to its explosion. This meteor belonged to the Apollo class of asteroids.

Is it hazardous?

Given the size of the asteroid 1998 HH49, which is 600 feet, it appears to be potentially hazardous. According to NASA, if asteroids have a size bigger than 150 meters, then they are considered in the category of potential threat. The asteroid was first observed in 1991.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 21:09 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
The spacecraft will travel to the metal-rich 16 Psyche asteroid which is currently orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter.
What is Psyche Mission? Know all about NASA's journey to a $10 quintillion 279-km wide asteroid
16 October 2023
NASA SDO reported the risk of an M-class solar flare being hurled towards Earth.
Sunspot could hurl out M-class solar flares, reveals NASA
16 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TT8 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
Asteroid 2023 TT8 to get very close to Earth today, NASA reveals
16 October 2023
According to NASA's data, Asteroid 2023 TC7 is approximately 48-foot wide, comparable in size to a house.
48-foot asteroid to get very close to Earth today, NASA says
15 October 2023
Sun
30-minute warning before killer solar storm strikes, warns NASA as it deploys AI system
15 October 2023
NASA's Psyche asteroid probe has achieved a successful lift-off today. NASA mission has been launched on an unprecedented project to explore the enigmatic metal asteroid.
Lift-off! NASA chases Psyche Asteroid
14 October 2023
Parker Solar Probe sets new speed record for NASA! It raced around the Sun at 180 times the speed of the fastest plane.
635266kmph! NASA sets new speed record with Parker Solar Probe! Craft turns fastest human-made object
14 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TD7: According to data revealed by NASA, asteroid&nbsp; 2023 TD7 is hurtling towards a close flyby of Earth today, October 14. The size of this asteroid is 17 Feet and is as big as the size of a car. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 171,000 kilometers, which will get it closer than the Moon. It will move towards Earth at a speed of 36315 kilometers per hour.&nbsp;
NASA tracks 5 asteroids approaching Earth! Know their size, speed, and more
14 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon