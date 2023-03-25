Home Tech News Alien fossils on Earth? Here is TRUTH

Alien fossils on Earth? Here is TRUTH

New tech has revealed that we may not have to go looking into distant space to know about the existence of life outside Earth. The evidence might be in our backyard in the form of alien fossils.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 13:30 IST
Amazing feat! NASA Lunar soil experiment achieves the impossible, brings life
Lunar Soil
1/5 The plant grown is called Arabidopsis thaliana, which is a well-studied plant by the scientists. The major feat was achieved by a NASA funded group of scientists at the University of Florida. Scientists used just 12 of lunar soil borrowed from Apollo missions. (AP)
Lunar Soil
2/5 The idea of growing plants in the lunar soil dates back almost fifty years to the Apollo missions, according to NASA. It was the vision of the scientists who were involved in the Apollo programme to bring back lunar soil, called Regolith, with its missions and save it for future research. (AP)
Lunar Soil
3/5 NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said “This research is critical to NASA’s long-term human exploration goals as we’ll need to use resources found on the Moon and Mars to develop food sources for future astronauts living and operating in deep space.” He added “This fundamental plant growth research is also a key example of how NASA is working to unlock agricultural innovations that could help us understand how plants might overcome stressful conditions in food-scarce areas here on Earth.” (AP)
Lunar Soil
4/5 Robert Ferl, a professor at the University of Florida said “Here we are, 50 years later, completing experiments that were started back in the Apollo labs, we first asked the question of whether plants can grow in regolith. And second, how might that one day help humans have an extended stay on the Moon.” (REUTERS)
Lunar Soil
5/5 By growing plants in the lunar soil, scientists have proved it is possible to grow plants in the Regolith. Although not as strong or nutrient-rich as those grown on Earth soil, this feat has paved a way for the very real possibility of growing plants on different planets someday and maybe even establishing fully fledged colonies. (AP)
Alien
View all Images
Can alien fossils really exist on the Earth? That’s what this new study is claiming. Know all about it. (Pexels)

Humans have always been fascinated by the idea of extraterrestrial life. As technology advanced, we have taken many steps in trying to understand it. Advance in technology keeps providing new opportunities to do so. We have held many observations of Venus and Mars and soon NASA will be sending missions to explore the Moons of Saturn and Uranus to know if life exists, or ever existed, on these celestial bodies. We have also spent a substantial amount of time observing outside the solar system and even other galaxies just to find planets similar to the Earth which might be able to sustain life. Amazingly, a recent study claims that evidence of alien life might well exist on Earth itself - in the form of alien fossils!

A study was published in the International Journal of Astronomy titled ‘Solid grains ejected from terrestrial exoplanets as a probe of the abundance of life in the Milky Way' which claims something similar. Its lead author, Tomonori Totani, an astronomer at the University of Tokyo, suggests that there could be a good chance of finding microbial alien life on Earth which might have entered our atmosphere as interstellar dust and now sits within our planet's soil.

Can alien fossils exist on Earth?

The theory, even if farfetched, is not entirely baseless. The reasoning behind it is backed by science. Totani reveals that every time a big asteroid strikes a planet, rocks and dust are ejected from the ground. While most of it eventually settles back, a part of it is also released into space. About 10 percent of the entire ejected volume will eventually leave the solar system itself and travel into interstellar space.

While chances are pretty slim, there is a possibility that such tiny fragments of rocks from a planet where life exists traverses through interstellar space while the microbial life is embedded deep within it to protect it from any harmful radiation. The rock could escape contamination with other dust and can eventually enter the Earth's atmosphere. If that happens, due to its small size, it will not heat up significantly and will eventually land on Earth.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 13:30 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!
iPhone
How to check Serial Number or IMEI Number on your iPhone
iOS 16
iOS 16: Try this magical iPhone photos trick, it is simply awesome

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

Trending Stories

Gizmore Cloud
5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets