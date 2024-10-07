Having a device stolen is unexpected and stressful and it can be hard to react quickly at the moment it happens. That's why Google announced a range of theft protection features at I/O 2024 that can automatically recognise suspicious signals and proactively protect your data on the device. A few of these features are beginning to roll out for Android 10+ devices via Play services. As per a report by 9to5Google, once enabled, users can search for “Theft protection” in the Settings app or they can head to redesigned Google services page > All services tab > Personal & device safety.

Theft Detection Lock

Theft Detection Lock is a powerful new feature that uses Google AI to sense if someone snatches your phone from your hand and tries to run, bike or drive away. If a common motion associated with theft is detected, your phone screen quickly locks – which helps keep thieves from easily accessing your data.

Offline Device Lock

If a thief tries to disconnect your phone for prolonged periods of time, Offline Device Lock automatically locks your screen to help protect your data even when your device is off the grid. Android can also recognise other signs that your device may be in the wrong hands. For example, it will lock your device screen when excessive failed authentication attempts are made.

Remote Lock

Remote Lock feature throws you a lifeline if your phone is already gone. You'll be able to lock the screen of your phone with just your phone number and a quick security challenge using any device. This buys you time to recover your account details and access additional helpful options in Find My Device, including sending a full factory reset command to completely wipe the device.



