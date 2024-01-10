Icon
Home Tech News Apollo group asteroid to buzz Earth, says NASA; Check speed, size, and other details

Apollo group asteroid to buzz Earth, says NASA; Check speed, size, and other details

NASA has revealed details of an upcoming close encounter with an Apollo group asteroid that is expected to pass Earth today, January 10. Know its speed, distance of approach, and more, as per the US Space Agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 10 2024, 10:19 IST
Icon
NASA reveals info about 5 asteroids on their way; Check speed, size, and other details
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2024 AC - The first asteroid to pass Earth is Asteroid 2024 AC, and it will do so on January 6. During its approach, it will come as close as 2.3 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 85 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 24444 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 YX1 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 YX1, and it will also pass by Earth on January 6. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 120 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 3.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 51520 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2024 AM – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 AM will pass Earth on January 7. In terms of size, the asteroid is just 29 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 32469 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2002 AY1 – Asteroid 2002 AY1 will pass by Earth on January 8. During its close approach, it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of 720 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 62421 kilometers per hour. (WikiMedia Commons)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 XN13 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 XN13 will pass Earth on January 9. According to NASA, this 26 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 5177 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 6 million kilometers. (Pixabay )
Asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2023 XT14 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA. Know how close it will get. (Pixabay)

NASA, ESA, and other space agencies have developed technology to track asteroids in their orbits, and even deflect them in case a potential impact scenario develops. While most of them are present in the main asteroid belt located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, they often pass Earth. Interaction with a planet's gravitational field can sometimes knock asteroids off course, sending them tumbling towards a planet for impact. Therefore, it is crucial that asteroids be tracked to minimize the uncertainties around their close approaches. Using its tech, NASA has now shed light on an asteroid that is expected to pass Earth today, January 10. Know all about this close approach.

Asteroid 2023 XT14: Speed, size, distance, and more

The asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2023 XT14 is expected to pass Earth at a distance of approximately 4.6 million kilometers today, according to the NASA Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). It is already travelling towards Earth in its orbit at 22943 kilometers per hour which is almost as fast as Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)! 

This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s, according to NASA.

In terms of size, Asteroid 2023 XT14 is almost 85 feet wide, making it almost as big as an aircraft!

This is the first time that Asteroid 2023 XT14 has come close to Earth, NASA has revealed. After today, it will pass the planet at a distance of 21 million kilometers on December 24, 2119. Due to close calls with asteroids, NASA, ESA, and other space agencies have developed technology to track these space rocks in their orbits, and even deflect them in case a potential impact scenario develops. 

Also, read these top stories today:

Google infringed AI patents? Google accused of infringing patents and using the tech to power AI features in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

"AI isn't going to just be for helping make Microsoft Office better". Microsoft says AI to help researchers speed up the painstaking work required to discover new chemical compounds and materials. Dive in and see what it just did here.

An invisible TV! LG says the TV is "practically invisible when turned off", doing away with the ugly big black screen that can ruin a room's feng shui.

Check the future of TV here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 10:19 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2024 AS1 and Asteroid 2023 XN13 belong to the Apollo group of asteroids, says NASA. Check other details.
Two asteroids set to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size, and other details
09 January 2024
NASA as a Private US lunar lander suffered a technical malfunction. Check details here.
Setback for NASA as Private US lunar lander facing failure after 'critical loss' of fuel
09 January 2024
A solar storm could be sparked due to 3 sunspots hurling out solar flares towards Earth, NASA SDO revealed.
Solar storm alert! NASA says 3 sunspots could hurl out M-class solar flares
08 January 2024
Asteroid 2002 AY1 belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEA), as per NASA.
Potentially Hazardous asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check details
08 January 2024
Japan's XRISM mission, in partnership with NASA and ESA, unveils mesmerising X-ray glimpses of the cosmos.
NASA, JAXA XRISM mission unveils cosmic secrets with mesmerising X-ray imagery
06 January 2024
Asteroid 2024 AM – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 AM will pass Earth on January 7. In terms of size, the asteroid is just 29 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 32469 kilometers per hour.
NASA reveals info about 5 asteroids on their way; Check speed, size, and other details
05 January 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon