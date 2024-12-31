Apple TV+ announces free streaming weekend: Watch exclusive shows and movies on this date…

In a surprise move, Apple has announced that it will make Apple TV+ available for free to all viewers on Saturday, January 4th, and Sunday, January 5th. The announcement, which came earlier than expected, was shared on X where Apple invited users to “see for yourself” by streaming content for free over the two days.

The tweet featured a variety of Apple TV+ content, including Presumed Innocent, a gripping crime drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal. In the series, Gyllenhaal plays a prosecutor caught in a murder investigation where he becomes the prime suspect. Along with this, Apple highlighted Wolfs, an action-comedy film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. The film, which had a limited theatrical release in September, revolves around two "fixers" and is now available for streaming on Apple TV+. Additionally, Apple teased the upcoming second season of Severance, a psychological thriller starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and Patricia Arquette. The show focuses on a company where employees can sever their work and personal lives through a mysterious procedure, Phonearena reported.

Popular Apple TV+ Titles to Enjoy

During the free streaming weekend, viewers can also catch popular Apple TV+ series like Ted Lasso, featuring Jason Sudeikis as a football coach, and The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Another fan-favourite, Shrinking, starring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and Wendie Malick, is a comedy about a recently widowed therapist who gives blunt advice to his clients.

Apple TV+ can be streamed on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. The service is free for the weekend, offering a great opportunity for new viewers to explore the platform's offerings.

Apple TV+ Subscription Options After the Free Weekend

For those interested in continuing the service, Apple TV+ typically comes with a three-month free subscription with the purchase of a new Apple device. Monthly subscriptions start at Rs. 99, and new users can also enjoy a seven-day free trial before committing to a subscription. Additionally, Apple One subscribers, who pay Rs. 195 per month, gain access to Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud storage, and Apple Arcade.

This weekend marks the first time Apple is offering a full weekend of free streaming, and it comes after the company teased the event with promotional materials featuring the "See for yourself" tagline.

