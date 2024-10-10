 Apple TV+ partners up with Amazon Prime Video to expand streaming access for subscribers- Details | Tech News
Apple TV+ partners up with Amazon Prime Video to expand streaming access for subscribers- Details

Apple TV+ partners up with Amazon Prime Video to expand streaming access for subscribers- Details

Apple and Amazon have partnered to offer Apple TV+ on Prime Video channels, allowing subscribers to access Apple's streaming service through their existing Amazon accounts.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 10 2024, 13:05 IST
Apple and Amazon partner to integrate Apple TV+ into Prime Video to expand viewing options for subscribers. (Amazon.com)

Apple and Amazon have announced a new partnership that allows Prime Video subscribers to access the Apple TV+ streaming service through Amazon's platform. This development will roll out later this month, providing subscribers with an option to add Apple TV+ to their existing Prime Video subscriptions.

Apple and Amazon Prime Video of the Partnership

Details about the financial terms of this agreement remain undisclosed. However, the arrangement suggests that Apple aims to attract a broader audience by integrating its streaming service with Amazon's Prime Video offerings. Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Services, expressed this sentiment in a statement: “We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world's greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible. We're thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options,” 9to5Mac reported.

Amazon has emphasised that this partnership will streamline the subscription process, offering “one billing relationship, in one convenient app.” While Apple does provide a similar functionality through the Channels feature of its Apple TV app, Prime Video was not previously included.

Despite this partnership, it does not significantly broaden the availability of Apple TV+. The service already has widespread access wherever Prime Video operates. However, it may simplify the subscription process for users unfamiliar with accessing Apple TV+ directly through Apple.

Apple TV+ Without an Apple Device

Many potential subscribers mistakenly believe that owning an Apple TV hardware device is necessary to access Apple TV+. In fact, users can watch Apple TV+ on a wide range of smart TVs, streaming devices, gaming consoles, and via web browsers.

Subscribing to Apple TV+ through Amazon will cost the same as a direct subscription from Apple at $9.99 (approximately Rs.838.84)  per month. In addition, the cost for a Prime Video subscription ranges from $8.99 to $17.98 per month, depending on the chosen plan. This collaboration marks a significant step in making Apple TV+ more accessible to a wider audience.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 13:05 IST
