Secure Connection launches Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker in India: Check key features, price, availability and more
Secure Connection has launched the Honeywell Aviator, a new Hi-Fi speaker designed to enhance audio quality and connectivity. Here’s everything you need to know about.
Secure Connection, a Hong Kong-based tech firm and a Honeywell licensee, has launched its new Hi-Fi speaker, the Honeywell Aviator. This speaker aims to deliver an immersive audio experience through advanced technology and design.
Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker: Key Features
The Honeywell Aviator features the Proprietary True-Lossless 1MBPS+ Audio Codec and delivers 240 watts of power, ensuring clear sound reproduction. With Bluetooth V5.3 technology, it offers a connectivity range of 30 meters, allowing users to stream music without interruption. A notable aspect of this product is its Lossless Dongle Connectivity, which includes Type C and Lightning connectors. This feature enables high-quality audio transmission and allows users to connect various devices, including smartphones and entertainment systems.
The Honeywell Aviator also incorporates Ambient Lights, which create a visually appealing atmosphere that enhances the listening experience. Users can easily switch between different audio inputs - Lossless Dongle, Bluetooth, and AUX - thanks to its Multi-Mode Audio-In feature.
Engineered for optimal sound performance, the speaker uses patented acoustic technologies. Its All-Digital Processing for five drivers produces a rich audio profile, while the five amplifier channels and three independent sound cavities work together to enhance sound quality. The speaker is available in Grey and Dark Grey colours.
“In the rapidly evolving world of consumer electronics, innovation is not just our ambition but the very foundation for every product that we set out to design and build. With the introduction of Honeywell Aviator, we are redefining the essence of luxury in home entertainment. This state-of-the-art device stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to blending pioneering technology with exquisite design, delivering an unparalleled audio experience with stunning visual appeal…,” said Mr. Mohit Anand, Co-Founder & CEO of Secure Connection Pvt. Ltd.
Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker: Price and Availability
The Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi speaker will be available through various e-commerce platforms and retail channels, priced at Rs. 39,999 in India.
