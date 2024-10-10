 Secure Connection launches Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker in India: Check key features, price, availability and more | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Secure Connection launches Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker in India: Check key features, price, availability and more

Secure Connection launches Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker in India: Check key features, price, availability and more

Secure Connection has launched the Honeywell Aviator, a new Hi-Fi speaker designed to enhance audio quality and connectivity. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 10 2024, 12:11 IST
Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi speaker
Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi speaker is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Secure Connection, a Hong Kong-based tech firm and a Honeywell licensee, has launched its new Hi-Fi speaker, the Honeywell Aviator. This speaker aims to deliver an immersive audio experience through advanced technology and design. 

Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker:  Key Features

The Honeywell Aviator features the Proprietary True-Lossless 1MBPS+ Audio Codec and delivers 240 watts of power, ensuring clear sound reproduction. With Bluetooth V5.3 technology, it offers a connectivity range of 30 meters, allowing users to stream music without interruption. A notable aspect of this product is its Lossless Dongle Connectivity, which includes Type C and Lightning connectors. This feature enables high-quality audio transmission and allows users to connect various devices, including smartphones and entertainment systems.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Also read: Apple Watch Ultra 2026 could feature this major display upgrade: Details here

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Honeywell Aviator also incorporates Ambient Lights, which create a visually appealing atmosphere that enhances the listening experience. Users can easily switch between different audio inputs - Lossless Dongle, Bluetooth, and AUX - thanks to its Multi-Mode Audio-In feature.

Engineered for optimal sound performance, the speaker uses patented acoustic technologies. Its All-Digital Processing for five drivers produces a rich audio profile, while the five amplifier channels and three independent sound cavities work together to enhance sound quality. The speaker is available in Grey and Dark Grey colours.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: OnePlus Watch 2R, Apple Watch Series 9, and other top 5 smartwatches to buy

“In the rapidly evolving world of consumer electronics, innovation is not just our ambition but the very foundation for every product that we set out to design and build. With the introduction of Honeywell Aviator, we are redefining the essence of luxury in home entertainment. This state-of-the-art device stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to blending pioneering technology with exquisite design, delivering an unparalleled audio experience with stunning visual appeal…,” said Mr. Mohit Anand, Co-Founder & CEO of Secure Connection Pvt. Ltd.

Also read: iPhone 15 Pro available for under 98,000 on Flipkart – These users should buy it over iPhone 16 Pro

Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker: Price and Availability

The Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi speaker will be available through various e-commerce platforms and retail channels, priced at Rs. 39,999 in India. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 12:11 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone se 4 may debut along with this apple product: here’s what we know ios 18.1 release date: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for microsoft users: check details windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them iphone users can now connect wired xbox controllers for better gaming experience across devices- details google play store to open android for rival app stores- know about 5 new changes iphone maker foxconn says building world's largest 'superchip' plant how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?
Indus Battle Royale game

Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Smartphones

Realme C53 to POCO M5, here is a list 5 budget-friendly phones with stellar cameras
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets