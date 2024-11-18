Latest Tech News Tech Tech News AQI in Delhi today: How to check on your iPhone or Android phone, step-by-step guide

AQI in Delhi today is the worst so far this season. Checking the Air Quality Index (AQI) on your iPhone or Android phone is simple and can be done in just a few steps.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Nov 18 2024, 09:20 IST
AQI in Delhi today hit a staggering 481 at 6 am, marking the worst level recorded this season. (HT Tech)

AQI in Delhi today begins to trend on Google Search as a thick blanket of smog, a hazardous mix of smoke and fog, descended over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) this morning, as the air quality index (AQI) plunged into the "severe-plus" category. This prompted authorities to implement stricter pollution control measures. According to real-time data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Delhi hit a staggering 481 at 6 am, marking the worst level recorded this season. Officials attributed the poor air quality to "unfavourable" meteorological conditions in the region. To put it in perspective, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', 401 to 450 'severe', and anything above 450 is classified as 'severe-plus'. Here's how you can check AQI in your city via iPhone or Android phone.

Checking the Air Quality Index (AQI) on your iPhone or Android phone is simple and can be done in just a few steps. Here's a step-by-step guide for both devices:

For iPhone:

1. Use the Weather App:

- Open the Weather app on your iPhone.

- Scroll down to see the "Air Quality" section. This will show the current AQI in your location.

- You can also tap on "Air Quality" to see a more detailed breakdown, including the AQI level and a description of the air quality (e.g. "Good", "Moderate", "Very Poor").

2. Using Siri:

- Activate Siri by pressing and holding the side button (or saying “Hey Siri”).

- Ask, "What is the air quality today?" or "What's the AQI right now?"

3. Third-party Apps:

- You can download apps like Air Quality Index (AQI) or Plume Labs: Air Report from the App Store to get more detailed information, including forecasts and pollution levels.

For Android:

1. Use the Google App:

- Open the Google app or use Google Assistant by saying “Hey Google”.

- Ask, “What is the AQI in my area?” and it will show you the current air quality index.

2. Using the Weather App:

- Open the Weather app (this can vary depending on the phone brand).

- Scroll down to see the air quality section, which will display the AQI and the air quality status.

3. Third-party Apps:

- Similar to iPhones, you can download apps like AirVisual, Plume Labs, or AQICN to get detailed air quality data.

By following these steps, you can easily stay informed about the air quality wherever you are.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 09:20 IST
