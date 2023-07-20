Home Tech News Big find! NASA's James Webb Telescope detects alternative form of carbon-based molecules

Big find! NASA's James Webb Telescope detects alternative form of carbon-based molecules

The James Webb Telescope observed carbon-rich dust grains in the first billion years of cosmic time. Here is what it suggests.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 20:28 IST
NASA reveals stunning Jupiter images captured by James Webb Space Telescope
jupiter
1/6 Amazingly, currently, on Jupiter, there are auroras, storms, extreme temperatures and powerful winds stirring things up, according to NASA. The images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope could give scientists a look at the conditions of the gas giant. (NASA)
image caption
2/6 Planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, professor emerita of the University of California, Berkeley said, “We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest. It’s really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image.” (NASA)
James Webb Space Telescope
3/6 The images were captured by the telescope's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument on July 27, which highlighted the planet's unique features. According to NASA, the NIRCam has three specialized infrared filters that showcase details of the planet. (AFP)
image caption
4/6 The image was created by compositing several images. Auroras are visible near the Northern and Southern poles of the planet. According to NASA, the auroras shine in a filter that is mapped to redder colors, which also highlights light reflected from lower clouds and upper hazes. (NASA)
jupiter
5/6 The Great Red Spot as well as other clouds can be visible in the images as white since it is reflecting the sunlight. The Great Red Spot is a giant vortex which has been swirling around on Jupiter’s surface for a long time. Jupiter’s 2 moons, Amalthea and Adrastea can also be seen “photo-bombing” the planet. (REUTERS)
jupiter
6/6 Thierry Fouchet, a professor at the Paris Observatory, as part of an international collaboration for Webb’s Early Release Science program said, “This one image sums up the science of our Jupiter system program, which studies the dynamics and chemistry of Jupiter itself, its rings, and its satellite system.” (NASA/AFP)
Space
View all Images
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope might have detected an alternative form of carbon-based molecules, the study suggested. (NASA/ESA/CSA)

The apparently empty spaces in our universe are not truly devoid of matter. Instead, they are often occupied by clouds of gas and cosmic dust. These dust clouds consist of diverse-sized grains with different compositions, originating from various processes such as supernova events. That's why, this cosmic material plays a vital role in the evolution of the universe, acting as the building blocks for new stars and planets. In the latest development to detect these crucial grains, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has detected carbon-rich dust grains in the early universe. To be precise, one billion years after the birth of the Universe!

Similar observations of the carbon-based molecules known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) have been observed in the much more recent Universe. According to the study, it is unlikely that PAHs would have emerged within the first billion years of cosmic time.

According to a report in the journal Nature, a group of international researchers, in collaboration with scientists from the University of Cambridge, have proposed that the James Webb Space Telescope might have detected an alternative form of carbon-based molecules. These carbon particles could resemble either graphite or diamond and may have been formed by the earliest stars or supernovas. The findings of the study indicate that infant galaxies in the early universe experienced a significantly faster development process than previously expected.

How do scientists observe these cosmic particles?

The presence of dust causes certain regions of space to be challenging to observe due to its absorption of stellar light at specific wavelengths. Scientists do get information about cosmic dust composition by observing the wavelengths of light that it blocks. In this case, scientists observed carbon-rich dust grains while using this technique along with Webb's extraordinary sensitivity of the near-infrared spectroscopy.

Dr. Joris Witstok, the lead author of the study, Cambridge's Kavli Institute for Cosmology, has suggested that Carbon-rich dust grains can be efficient at absorbing ultraviolet light with a wavelength of around 217.5 nanometers. According to the study, such carbon-rich grains have been detected in more recent and nearby cosmic regions in the past, even within our own Milky Way galaxy. This has been associated with two different types of carbon-based molecules – polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and nano-sized graphitic grains.

Based on prevailing models, the formation of PAHs typically requires several hundreds of millions of years, making it unexpected for researchers to observe the chemical signature of these molecules at such an early age in the Universe. Nevertheless, the team of researchers claims that this finding represents the earliest and most distant direct evidence of the presence of carbon-rich dust grains and it needs further observation.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 20:28 IST

More From This Section

Asteroid as big as an aircraft hurtling towards Earth! Know details of close encounter
20 July 2023
Life on Mars? Check what NASA just found
19 July 2023
Asteroid Psyche: Know why it is unique as NASA spacecraft gets ready for launch
19 July 2023
Aircraft-sized asteroid and 4 other space rocks racing towards Earth! Close approaches soon
19 July 2023
Rare asteroid to approach Earth for first time ever today! Will NEVER come back
19 July 2023
Saving Earth from asteroids to microbes: Planetary Protection Vs Planetary Defense
19 July 2023
What are solar radiation storms and their impact on Earth?
19 July 2023
190-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth rapidly; NASA needs your help to track space rocks!
19 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets