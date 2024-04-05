 Big tech forms a group to investigate the effects of AI on tech jobs | Tech News
Big Tech companies, including Google and Microsoft, are teaming up to study the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on technology jobs.

Updated on: Apr 05 2024, 21:28 IST
As AI adoption rises, industry leaders collaborate to understand its implications for workforce dynamics and job security.
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly prevalent in the tech industry, questions about its impact on jobs and the economy are gaining traction. Big Tech companies like Google and Microsoft, major players in AI development, are now collaborating to study the potential effects of AI on technology-related employment.

Growing Concerns About Job Displacement

Led by Cisco, this consortium also includes industry giants such as IBM, Intel, SAP, and Accenture. Additionally, prominent labor unions like the AFL-CIO and the CWA are serving as advisors to the group. With the rise of generative AI technologies like chatbots and image generators, concerns about AI displacing human jobs have intensified, reported washingtonpost.

Already, professionals in various fields, such as writers and coders, have experienced job losses due to AI adoption. Hollywood writers, for instance, secured protections against compulsory use of AI-generated content in their union contracts. Despite claims from tech executives that AI will enhance productivity rather than replace jobs entirely, studies suggest that around 20 percent of American workers are in roles with high exposure to AI.

The newly formed group aims to produce a report offering insights for business leaders and workers. While the focus will be on 56 technology-related job types, the specific roles under scrutiny have not been disclosed yet. However, the participating companies are actively working to determine these job categories.

Tech Industry's Response: Reskilling vs. Layoffs

While Big Tech companies often emphasize reskilling and upskilling initiatives to adapt to technological shifts, they have also been associated with significant layoffs in the past. Despite assurances from AI company executives that the technology will primarily augment human efficiency, skepticism remains regarding its potential impact on employment.

Incorporating AI into software tools like Google Docs and Microsoft Outlook is presented as streamlining tasks such as email writing and note summarization. Despite these promises, uncertainties persist about the overall implications of AI on the workforce.

As the group formed by Big Tech delves into this complex issue, its findings are eagerly anticipated by both industry stakeholders and workers. The evolving landscape of AI and its implications for employment underscore the importance of proactive research and dialogue in navigating the future of work in the age of artificial intelligence.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 21:28 IST
