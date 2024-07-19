Bumble will not let these users get a match: Dating platform rolls out new safety feature

Bumble, a leading dating app, is taking steps to ensure the authenticity of its users by targeting AI-generated profile photos. This move aims to maintain genuine connections and prevent users from being misled by digitally crafted images. The company has introduced a feature that allows users to report profiles suspected of using AI to fake their photos. This initiative comes in response to a Bumble survey, which revealed that 71% of Gen Z and Millennials want restrictions on AI-generated images and bios, considering it catfishing when users post photos of places or activities they haven't actually experienced.

Also Read: Instagram rolls out new multi-audio features for Reels, users can now

Tackling Fake Photos and Misleading Profiles

Risa Stein, Bumble's VP of Product, emphasized the importance of creating a safe and trustworthy dating environment. "Creating a space for meaningful connections means removing anything misleading or dangerous. We're committed to continually improving our technology to make Bumble a safe and trusted dating environment," Stein said. The new feature aligns with Bumble's broader commitment to authenticity and user safety.



Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Additional AI Tools for Enhanced User Experience

In addition to the anti-AI photo feature, Bumble has implemented several other AI tools to enhance user safety and authenticity. One such tool is the Spam and Scam Detector, launched earlier this year. This tool has significantly reduced the prevalence of spam, scams, and fake profiles, with reports of such profiles dropping by 45% within two months of its launch. This decrease means fewer encounters with fake identities and deceptive profiles on the platform.

Also Read: GTA 6 price expectations revealed: What fans can anticipate for base

Another notable feature is the Nude Image Blur, designed to protect users from unwanted explicit photos. This tool blurs potential nude images and alerts users before they view them, allowing them to block or report the sender if necessary. This feature acts as a safeguard, ensuring a more respectful and secure communication environment.

Bumble has also introduced the Daily Match Curator, an AI-powered feature that curates a daily set of four profiles based on users' preferences and past matches. This personalized approach helps users find compatible matches more efficiently, streamlining the dating process and enhancing the overall experience.

Also Read: How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream

Bumble's proactive measures, including the new anti-AI photo feature and other AI tools, aim to maintain a safe and authentic dating environment. These efforts reflect the company's commitment to fostering genuine connections and protecting users from misleading and potentially harmful interactions. As the digital dating landscape evolves, Bumble continues to prioritize user safety and trust.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!