 CERT-In warns of critical Microsoft Defender for IoT vulnerabilities
CERT-In issues a critical warning (CIVN-2024-0129) regarding Microsoft Defender for IoT, citing multiple vulnerabilities that could enable remote attacks. Users urged to update immediately to mitigate risks.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 19 2024, 16:52 IST
Stay ahead of cybersecurity threats. Update Microsoft Defender for IoT now to safeguard against critical vulnerabilities highlighted by CERT-In.
Stay ahead of cybersecurity threats. Update Microsoft Defender for IoT now to safeguard against critical vulnerabilities highlighted by CERT-In. (unsplash)

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a critical vulnerability note (CIVN-2024-0129) regarding Microsoft Defender for IoT, a cybersecurity product aimed at safeguarding Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The warning highlights multiple vulnerabilities within the Defender for IoT software, posing a significant risk of remote attacks.

Identified Vulnerabilities:

The vulnerabilities identified by CERT-In fall into two primary categories: Remote Code Execution (RCE) and Elevation of Privilege. RCE vulnerabilities enable attackers to upload malicious files to targeted systems, potentially executing code and gaining remote control. Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities allow unauthorised access to sensitive information, including network credentials.

Who is Affected?.

This vulnerability note specifically impacts users of Microsoft Defender for IoT. It's crucial to clarify that not all Microsoft Defender products are affected. Organizations and individuals utilizing Microsoft Defender for IoT are urged to prioritize immediate implementation of the provided update.

How to Stay Safe:

CERT-In classifies these vulnerabilities as critical, emphasizing the urgency for users to take prompt action. Microsoft has released security updates to address these issues. Here's how users can protect themselves:

  1. Update Immediately: Users must promptly update Microsoft Defender for IoT to the latest version to patch the vulnerabilities and mitigate the risk of exploitation.
  2. Stay Informed: Keep abreast of the latest security advisories from CERT-In and Microsoft to remain informed about evolving threats and vulnerabilities.
  3. Prioritise Security Practices: Enforce robust security measures such as complex passwords and multi-factor authentication to bolster defenses against unauthorised access.
     

By adhering to these recommended actions and staying vigilant, users can substantially reduce their susceptibility to exploitation through the critical vulnerabilities identified in Microsoft Defender for IoT. It's imperative for organizations and individuals to prioritize cybersecurity measures to safeguard their IoT infrastructure effectively.

 

 

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 16:52 IST
