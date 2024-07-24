China plans to connect Earth and moon via lunar ground stations: Here's how it may be possible

Chinese scientists have laid out an ambitious plan to establish a comprehensive network infrastructure between Earth and the moon. This project, driven by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) and the Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering, aims to revolutionize space travel and communication. The proposal includes the establishment of lunar ground stations and a satellite network to support global monitoring, navigation, and real-time communication services.

Comprehensive Lunar Network Infrastructure

The proposed lunar network infrastructure involves the construction of three lunar ground stations and the deployment of 30 satellites. These facilities will facilitate global monitoring, precise navigation, and real-time communication for space missions. The network is designed to enable up to 20 space travelers to communicate simultaneously with Earth through audio, images, and video. Additionally, it will provide accurate positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) for spacecraft traveling between Earth and the moon and during lunar surface operations.

Enhanced Communication and Monitoring

A key feature of this network is its capability to monitor and track moving targets in the cislunar space, the region between Earth and the moon. The system is designed to detect objects as small as one meter, ensuring comprehensive surveillance and safety for space missions. The strategic importance of cislunar space is highlighted by Yang Mengfei, chief designer of China's Chang'e-5 mission, who underscores the significance of this region as a new frontier for human activities and a driver of global competition for resources.

Strategic Importance and Future Missions

The initiative emphasizes the need for strategic planning to avoid redundancy in construction and optimize resource allocation for future missions. As China emerges as a major player in deep space and lunar exploration, the focus is on securing a substantial share in the emerging cislunar space industry. Future missions under this plan include ventures to the outer solar system, the construction of an international lunar research station, and crewed lunar landings.

China's plan for a comprehensive lunar network infrastructure marks a significant step in the global race for space exploration. With strategic planning and resource optimization, China aims to establish a robust presence in the cislunar space industry, setting the stage for future missions and international collaboration in space research and exploration. As other countries also develop their cislunar infrastructure, this initiative positions China at the forefront of space technology and exploration efforts.

