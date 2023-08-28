ChromeOS 116 update to roll out new features; autocorrect, file search, more

We have seen various improvements and additions to ChromeOS over the years. From PCs, tablets to smartphones, it captures the wide range of products today that are available at affordable to expensive prices. Now, it is reported that Google is planning to introduce various new features to its ChromeOS version of M116. Check out the newly introduced features and how they function here.

ChromeOS 116 new features

Check out the listed features shared by the Google support blog post:

Improved Autocorrection

Google has enabled an enhanced version of autocorrection which can used by default for the English language in all compatible apps. The feature will correct typos, spelling, and errors. As far as autocorrection on virtual keyboards is concerned, it will enhance the accuracy of autocorrect on physical keyboards.

Search in the Files app

The new ChromeOS update will allow users to search for files and documents easily on local and Google Drive content. The Blog also mentions that users will be able to customize their search too. Note that all types of files such as audio, documents, images, and videos can now be found easily.

PDF OCR Chrome(OS) Feature

Now Chrome will allow users to convert PDF images into text with the help of Optical Character Recognition (OCR). This is being done to improve the screen reading experience. With the help of AI users who are dependent on the screen reader can take full advantage of this upcoming feature.

Flexible device setup process

As per Google, with ChromeOS' updated device setup wizard, new users will get enhanced device customization choices and setup flexibility which will provide a mode streamlined experience. Users will be able to customize their touchpad scroll direction and display size which will enable them to set up important things in no time.

RGB Keyboard Customization

The ChromeOS will now allow the colour customization of RGB keyboards. However, Google mentions that the ability to set a single backlight colour is still available to the user. The feature is already available in Chromebooks such as Ideapad Gaming Chromebook HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook Acer Chromebook 516 GE and ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip.