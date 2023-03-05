    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Comet A3 FOUND! It will hit skies above you soon, outshine stars; circles Sun in 80660 years

    Comet A3 FOUND! It will hit skies above you soon, outshine stars; circles Sun in 80660 years

    A brilliant comet has been identified that is racing toward the sun, and it has the potential to outshine the stars in the near future. Know when you can expect to see it.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 05 2023, 10:40 IST
    Where do comets come from?
    Comet
    1/6 Most comets come from the Kuiper belt, a region beyond the orbit of Neptune comets from this neighborhood usually take 200 years or less to make one orbit around the sun. These are called short-period comets. (NASA)
    Comet
    2/6 Comets also come from their other hangout Oort cloud, a far-far-distant cloud, sending some flying into the inner solar system. (Pixabay)
    Comets
    3/6 When they are at home in the Oort cloud or Kuiper belt comets are just dull, dark chunks of ice, dust, and rock. In this state, they may not be much different from asteroids. (NASA/MSFC/Aaron Kingery)
    image caption
    4/6 Sometimes the gravitational pull of a planet can disturb comets in the Kuiper Belt and fly one headlong toward the sun. Notably, Jupiter's strong gravity can turn a long-period comet into a short-period one. (NASA)
    Comet
    5/6 The Sun's gravitational pull takes over, shaping the comet's path into an elliptical orbit. The comet travels faster and faster as it nears the sun swings and goes around close to the backside, then heads back to more or less where it came from. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    6/6 What makes comets look fuzzy and have tails? As comets get closer to the sun and begin to warm up, some of their materials start to boil off. This material forms a cloud around the nucleus. The cloud is called the coma and may stretch over hundreds of thousands of miles across. (NASA)
    Comet
    View all Images
    Astronomers have discovered a new bright comet which has been named C/2023 A3. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

    The rare green comet left some breathtaking views recently for all skywatchers for the first time after a gap of 50000 years. And then the planetary conjunction of Venus and Jupiter boosted everyone's excitement. Undoubtedly, the beginning of this year has been quite exciting so far. Now, there is another reason to celebrate! It is something definitely worth looking forward to! A new comet has been discovered by astronomers and it has been given the name Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS). The comet's closest approach to the Sun, known as perihelion, is still more than a year away, EarthSky.org said.

    What makes it special? The comet's brightness. It is suggested that it will be bright enough to be seen by skywatchers. Here's all you need to know about this new comet.

    Comet C/2023: When was it spotted?

    Comet C/2023 A3 was spotted by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope located in South Africa on February 22, 2023. Moreover, the comet was also detected by observers at Purple Mountain (Zijin Shin or Tsuchinshan) Observatory in China on images captured on January 9, 2023, indicating that it has been independently discovered. Consequently, the comet is known by the nickname Tsuchinshan-ATLAS.

    How Bright is Comet C/2023 A3?

    It had a faint brightness of magnitude 18.

    Comet C/2023 A3: Location

    When first discovered, the comet's distance was 7.3 astronomical units (AU) away from the sun. As of now, it seems that the nearest encounter with Earth will take place at 05:38 UTC on October 13, 2024. At its closest point, it could be bright enough to reach magnitude -0.2. The initial assessment of the path of comet "A3" indicates that it completes a revolution around the sun in approximately 80660 years. The comet's location, as of March 2023, is in the space between Saturn and Jupiter's orbits, EarthSky.org reported. However, certain details and timelines could be subject to change.

    Another great news is that beginning in early June 2024, amateur astrophotographers in the Northern Hemisphere could potentially capture high-quality images of the incoming comet as it passes through the Virgo constellation.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 05 Mar, 10:40 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE
    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life