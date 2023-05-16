Cricketer Virat Kohli's one8 brand launches fitness app; subscription priced at Rs. 199

Renowned cricketer, Virat Kohli, in collaboration with Trion, has introduced the extensive one8 Fitness app, aiming to transform the fitness industry by providing personalised workout programs and empowering users to achieve their fitness goals. The app, available for both Android and iOS platforms, marks a significant expansion of Virat Kohli's one8 brand into the fitness domain.

Designed with the needs of fitness enthusiasts in mind, the one8 Fitness app allows users to train anytime and anywhere. The app boasts personalised workout programs that adapt to individual fitness levels and preferences, catering to beginners as well as experienced athletes. With the capability to generate over 1 billion unique workout combinations, users can enjoy a diverse and progressive fitness experience. From strength training to mobility exercises and athletic performance, the app covers a wide range of training types, enabling users to elevate their fitness game whether they are at the gym, at home, or on the go.

Setting itself apart from other fitness apps, the one8 Fitness app offers a special motivational feature directly from Virat Kohli himself. Users can receive inspiring messages during their training sessions and gain access to exclusive content showcasing Virat's dedication to fitness. Additionally, the app provides exclusive discounts from one8 and partner brands, including Puma, one8 Commune, one8 Select, Hyperice, and Ocean Beverages, presenting a comprehensive fitness solution for users.

Virat Kohli expressed his excitement about the app's launch, stating, "Fitness has always been my passion, and I have personally experienced the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. With the one8 Fitness app, I aim to create a platform that encourages people to incorporate fitness into their daily routines. The app's intelligent backend system generates personalised workout plans tailored to each individual's needs, making fitness more accessible for everyone."

Jogesh Lulla, COO of Cornerstone Sport, stated, "We are thrilled to expand our range of innovative products and services with the introduction of the one8 Fitness app. With Virat Kohli leading the way, our goal is to revolutionise the fitness industry and provide users with a personalised fitness experience. We firmly believe that this app has the potential to disrupt the market and become the go-to fitness app for millions of users worldwide."

Tom Liljefors, CEO of Trion, highlighted the partnership's significance, stating, "With Virat's guidance and expertise, we have successfully crafted a product that will engage fitness enthusiasts of all levels. And this is only the beginning; there is much more to come!"

The one8 Fitness app offers monthly subscriptions starting as low as Rs. 199, ensuring affordability for all users. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store, App store,

On downloading the app, users can enjoy a seven-day free trial. The platform will likely compete with fitness unicorn Cult.Fit, as well as Fittr and HealthifyMe.