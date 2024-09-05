Dyson launches new Airwrap, hair dryer, wet cleaner, and headphones ahead of festive season in India- All details

Dyson has announced a range of new products across its Beauty, Audio, and Home categories in India as the festive season approaches. This lineup includes the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer, Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer, Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner, and the Dyson OnTrac Headphones is also likely to launch soon. Let's take a look at what these products mean for you.

Dyson plans to release these products in phases, starting with two hair styling tools: the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer, and the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer. The OnTrac Headphones will mark Dyson's debut into audio products, while the WashG1 will be the company's first dedicated wet floor cleaner.

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer, Dyson's first connected beauty device, is now available for Rs. 45,900 on Dyson.in. This product aims to enhance styling with its connected technology, offering more precision and customization.

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer, priced at Rs. 41,900 on Dyson.in, is designed to promote healthier hair and scalp. It features a new Scalp Protect mode that utilises Nural sensors to adjust heat and airflow automatically, protecting the scalp from damage. This model includes five attachments and showcases its internal technology through a clear end cap. It is available in new colour options, including Ceramic Patina and Topaz, or Vinca Blue and Topaz.

Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner

Dyson is also introducing its first wet floor cleaner, the Dyson WashG1. This cleaner is designed to manage both wet and dry debris in one pass, making it suitable for large spaces. It includes a 1-litre clean-water tank and can cover up to 3100 square feet. The WashG1 uses advanced hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to separate wet and dry debris, ensuring a more thorough clean. It will be available for purchase starting October 2024 on Dyson.in and at Dyson Demo Stores.

Dyson OnTrac Headphones

Lastly, Dyson's OnTrac Headphones, which debuted globally in July, will soon be available in India. These headphones offer high-fidelity audio and advanced noise cancellation. They feature a 55-hour battery life and over 2,000 customizable colour combinations, allowing users to tailor their listening experience.