EA Sports FC 25: Check out the minimum system requirements to run the game on your PC

EA Sports has unveiled the system requirements for the upcoming EA FC 25, allowing PC players to check if their hardware can run the new game. With modern games demanding more from PC systems, players often worry about whether their current setups can manage the latest titles without needing costly upgrades. Fortunately, the requirements for EA FC 25 appear to be relatively modest, ensuring that a wide range of systems can run the game.

EA FC 25: Minimum System Requirements

To run EA FC 25 on minimum settings, players will need the following hardware:

- Operating System: Windows 10 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)

- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600k

- Memory: 8GB RAM

- Graphics Card: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

- DirectX: Version 12

- Online Connection Requirements: 512kbps

- Hard Drive Space: 100GB

These specifications indicate that even older systems should be able to handle the game at lower settings, which is reassuring for players with mid-range or budget setups.

EA FC 25: Recommended System Requirements

For an optimal gaming experience, EA Sports suggests the following recommended specifications:

- Operating System: Windows 10 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)

- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700

- Memory: 12GB RAM

- Graphics Card: AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660

- DirectX: Version 12

- Online Connection Requirements: 512kbps

- Hard Drive Space: 100GB

These recommended requirements ensure players can enjoy the game with better performance and higher visual settings, providing a more immersive experience.

EA FC 25: Release Date and Pre-Order Bonuses

EA FC 25 is set to be released on September 27, 2024, at 4 am UTC. Pre-orders are currently available, with those opting for the Ultimate Edition by August 20, 2024, receiving special bonuses. These bonuses include an untradeable Hero or ICON Player Item in FC 24 Ultimate Team™ and an untradeable Hero Player Item in FC 25 Ultimate Team™, with an upgraded 'Prime' version arriving in November.

As the release date for EA FC 25 approaches, players now have the information needed to prepare their systems for the game. With reasonable minimum and recommended requirements, EA FC 25 promises to be accessible to a broad audience of PC gamers. Further details, including EA FC 25 card ratings, are expected to be revealed by the developers in the weeks leading up to the launch.

