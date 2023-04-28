Finally! Google Meet video calls now available in HD; But wait, there is a TWIST!

If you are an avid user of Google Meet, then your experience is set to enhance from this point. Google is now allowing you to make video calls on Google Meet in HD quality. Google has announced that users can now make video calls in 1080p. However, there's a catch! This premium feature is available only for selected users. Google says that, for selected Google Workspace versions, you can find this new HD option for video calls. You can find this new resolution option on the web when using a computer with a 1080p camera and enough computing power in meetings with at least two participants.

It must be noted that the new high-definition resolution is kept off by default, however, it can be turned on or off via the settings menu based on preference. You must have an additional bandwidth which is required to send 1080p video. To begin with, there is no admin control for this feature in Google Meet. To provide high-quality meetings with Google Meet, you need to set up your network so that Meet can efficiently communicate with the Google infrastructure.

While for the end users, this feature is OFF by default and can be enabled by the user. Here's how to do it in simple steps:

How to change the camera or video resolution on Google Meet

Open meet.google.com in a web browser.

Click Settings and then tap on the Video option.

Now, select a setting you want to change such as camera, send resolution, and receive resolution.

Camera: Under this, you can select your camera device. If your camera is working, to the right of the Video, you'll see your video feed. While, for the send resolution, you can select the image quality from your device that others see. Similarly, the receive resolution managed the image quality that you see from other participants.

Once it is selected, tap on Done.

Who will get it?

This new HD video calling feature will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Frontline customers, and subscribers of Google One with a 2TB storage option and more.

Sadly, it is not available to users with personal Google Accounts, Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic and Business customers.