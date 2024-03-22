 Gigantic 420-foot asteroid to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA; Know how close it will come | Tech News
Home Tech News Gigantic 420-foot asteroid to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA; Know how close it will come

Gigantic 420-foot asteroid to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA; Know how close it will come

A 420 feet wide, which is comparable to a whole building in terms of size, is expected to pass Earth by a close margin tomorrow, March 23. NASA has revealed details about its speed, distance of approach and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 22 2024, 10:21 IST
5 asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days, reveals NASA; Know the size, speed, and more
1/5 Asteroid 2024 ER4: The first asteroid on the list is Asteroid 2024 ER4, which will come close to Earth on March 17, 2024. The space rock is estimated to be 37 feet wide and moving at a speed of 29879 kilometres per hour. On the specified date, the asteroid 2024 EH will approach within 162,000 kilometres. (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2024 EP3: The next asteroid, Asteroid 2024 EP3, is 130 feet wide and will travel past the earth on March 17, 2024. The asteroid is travelling at 32193 kilometres per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 4230000 kilometres  (Pixabay)
3/5 JPL reports that the asteroid 2024 ED3 is 96 feet across. The space rock is flying at 35808 kilometres per hour and will pass close to Earth on March 18, 2024. On the specified day, the asteroid will pass by Earth at a distance of around 135000 kilometres. (Pixabay)
4/5 Asteroid 2024 EN: The next space rock is Asteroid 2024 EN, which measures 140 feet wide. The asteroid is expected to come near to Earth on March 9, 2024. According to NASA, the asteroid is hurtling at 43101 miles per hour and will pass Earth at a distance of 1.4 million kilometres. (NASA)
5/5 Asteroid 2024 EN3: The last asteroid scheduled to approach Earth is Asteroid 2024 EN3, which is predicted to be 55 feet wide. The asteroid is now moving at a speed of 22855 kilometres per hour. It is expected to pass within 2.1 million kilometres of Earth. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 EU4 belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), says NASA. (Pixabay)

Asteroids have been passing by Earth in abundance. Just a few days ago, as many as four space rocks flew past Earth in one day. While most of these asteroids that pass by Earth closely do not pose any threat to life and property, it is still imperative to track them to minimize the uncertainties around their close approaches. NASA has now revealed details about a 420 feet wide asteroid that will pass Earth by a close margin tomorrow, March 23.

Also Read: 60-foot asteroid to pass Earth by 1.03 mn km

Asteroid 2024 EU4

Asteroid 2024 EU4 is just one of the many space rocks that revolve around the Sun in the main asteroid belt, located between the orbits of Jupiter and Mars. The responsibility to track and categorize celestial objects such as asteroids and comets falls to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies or CNEOS. This organization has now revealed that Asteroid 2024 EU4 will pass by Earth at a distance of 7.2 million kilometers tomorrow.

NASA further revealed that the asteroid is travelling around the Sun in its orbit at a menacing speed of approximately 101885 kilometers per hour. This is much faster even a space shuttle! It is one of the two asteroids that have been designated to pass Earth closely tomorrow, alongside Asteroid 2024 EL4.

It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Also Read: What are asteroids and how ESA is tracking them

How big is it?

The asteroid is almost 420 feet wide in terms of size. Thus, it can be compared to a whole building! Although the asteroid is not expected to impact Earth, it has still been designated as a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) due to its close approach to the planet.

First Published Date: 22 Mar, 10:21 IST
