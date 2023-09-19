Icon
Home Tech News Google Adds ChatGPT Rival Bard to Gmail, YouTube, Docs and More

Google Adds ChatGPT Rival Bard to Gmail, YouTube, Docs and More

Google has unveiled its next move in the race to dominate generative artificial intelligence: putting the technology directly into many of its most popular products.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 21:44 IST
Icon
Microsoft Teams rolls out new generative AI tools to boost frontline productivity
bard ai
1/6 In response to frontline workers facing challenges and a shortage of advanced tools, Microsoft’s Work Trend Index has found some shocking data about the state of employees. (Microsoft )
bard ai
2/6 The data shows, 1 in 2 frontline workers say they’re burned out at work. Over 60% of frontline workers struggle with having to do repetitive tasks that take time away from more meaningful work. (Unsplash)
bard ai
3/6 45% are likely to consider changing employers in the next year and 65% are optimistic that AI will help them in their job.  (Pexels)
bard ai
4/6 The new tools will be integrated for intelligent operations, effortless communication, and trusted experiences. with a new Shifts plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot, managers will have the ability to rapidly pinpoint unresolved matters, including vacant shifts. They can also access Teams chat history, SharePoint, emails, and more. (Microsoft )
bard ai
5/6 Announcements in Microsoft Viva Connections will be introduced for enhanced communication. It will help make urgent announcements, role-specific updates, and safety policy changes to frontline workers. (REUTERS)
bard ai
6/6 To tackle compliance and privacy issues during handed overs, Teams have introduced InTune to easily integrate Android and iOS devices into Microsoft Entra ID (previously known as Azure Active Directory) for shared device mode. (Microsoft)
bard ai
View all Images
With the updates, Google also said it was adding a feature for people to “double-check” Bard’s responses. (AFP)

Google has unveiled its next move in the race to dominate generative artificial intelligence: putting the technology directly into many of its most popular products.

The Alphabet Inc. division announced on Tuesday that it would equip services like Gmail, Maps, Docs and YouTube with its Bard chatbot. First released in February, Google's Bard has lagged behind OpenAI's ChatGPT. Google's executives, facing scrutiny from regulators around the globe, have said they will not rush to release AI services.

Google said in a blog post on Tuesday that the new features will let people look up flight information, map routes and watch relevant videos — all from one ongoing chat with Bard.

Google's latest move follows Microsoft Corp., which revealed plans in March to integrate ChatGPT into its Office suite of apps. Google said that none of the material generated by enterprise customers that Bard interacts with — such as company documents stored in the cloud — will be seen by human reviewers or used to serve ads.

With the updates, Google also said it was adding a feature for people to “double-check” Bard's responses by showing source material found via Google's search engine.

“We are presenting (Bard) in a way that it admits when it's not confident,”  Reuters quoted an executive as saying, explaining that the intention is to build users' trust in generative AI through holding Bard accountable.

Reuters added that Alphabet Inc's Google said that Bard will have the ability to fact-check its answers and analyze users' personal Google data as the tech giant scrambles to catch up to ChatGPT in popularity.

The release last year of ChatGPT, a chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, sparked a race in the tech industry to give consumers access to generative AI technology. At the time, ChatGPT was the fastest-growing consumer application ever and is now one of the top 30 websites in the world.

Bard has not taken off in the same way. In August, it received 183 million visits, 13% of what ChatGPT received, according to website analytics firm Similarweb.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 21:40 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI tips for today: How to target the enemy in an ambush
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Meet the likely first GTA 6 female character, Lucia.
GTA 6 first female character: Check amazing reactions
GTA 6
New video of GTA 6 female protagonist Lucia wows fans
Xbox Game Pass
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!
BGMI
BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon