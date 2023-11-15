Google Chat now lets users directly comment on Docs, Sheets

Google Chat replaced the classic Hangouts app in March 2022 and has been the go-to chat application for Google Workspace users ever since. In the last few months, Google has been rolling out major updates for its Workspace applications with a major focus on incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its suite. In August, Google also brought messaging interoperability to Google Chat with other messaging platforms such as Slack and Microsoft Teams. Now, the tech giant has announced yet another big update coming to Google Chats. Let us take a closer look.

Google Chat update

Until now, users received read-only notifications in Google Chat whenever any collaborator made any changes such as requests or comments to Google Drive. But with this new update, users will also be able to reply to and resolve comments in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides directly from Chat.

Moreover, Google will now show more of the content thread to give users more context while replying to chats. You can now also mention your colleagues while replying to comments in Google Chat. All of these features will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Google says, “With these updates, you can collaborate more easily on Docs, Sheets and Slides without ever leaving Chat.”

The update was pushed out on November 14 and is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning it could take up to 3 days for the changes to reflect in Google Chat. To access it, users can install the Drive app for Google Chat using the “New chat” button in Google Chat.

Other Google Chat updates

Just a few months ago, the interoperability feature was rolled out. With its help, users can connect Google Chat with other messaging tools that are being used in the organization and both receive all messages on a single platform as well as respond to them from a single window.

Moreover, Google also announced a new voice messages feature, calling it audio snippets. Google says it can “save typing and allow recipients to hear the tone and context of the message.” However, only the announcement has taken place, with the feature reportedly scheduled for a release in Q1 2024.