Google Chrome for Android gets exciting new features; Will make Google Searches more convenient

Google Chrome has introduced new features for the Android OS. These features are geared towards making the Google Search experience more enhanced and seamless. Know what they are.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 18:52 IST
Know all about the new Google Chrome for Android features. (Unsplash)
Know all about the new Google Chrome for Android features. (Unsplash)

Google is on an update spree right now. After announcing its new AI features for Google Search yesterday, August 2, now the company has revealed new features for Google Chrome mobile browsers. Only some of these newly announced features are available on iOS at the moment, but all of them are available on Chrome for Android. These features are being rolled out and should be available to all global users soon. Some of the notable features include relevant search ideas in the Google Chrome address bar, trending searches, related searches in touch to search, and more.

Google Chrome gets new features

1. Search suggestions in Chrome address bar: When you're on an eligible site in Chrome on iOS or Android and click on the Chrome address bar, you'll now see relevant search suggestions. This means if you are on a web page looking up horror movies, once you click on the address bar, you will see a new section labeled ‘Related to this page' where suggestions around horror movies will pop up.

2. Trending searches: In Chrome on Android, you can now check trending Google searches in the Chrome address bar directly. You just need to open a new tab, tap the address bar, and scroll down to see what's trending. You can also click on a trending search to see search results for that topic and learn more about it.

3. This feature is not available on iOS yet, but Google says that it will arrive sometime later this year.

4. Related searches in touch-to-search: Touch-to-search is a very convenient tool that allows mobile users to touch a word and directly look it up on Google. Now, this feature will also come with a related search section and users can easily dive in to find out more about it.

5. More suggestions: When you start typing in the Chrome address bar on your phone, you'll now see 10 (instead of six) suggestions to help guide your search. The most relevant suggestions will appear first, and you can access more options by scrolling. This feature was available in Android for a while, and now it makes its way to iOS as well.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 18:51 IST
