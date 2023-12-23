Icon
Google Chrome password Safety Check tool will now run automatically in the background

Google Chrome Safety Check feature, which, among other things, checks the internet to see if any of your saved passwords have been compromised, will now "run automatically in the background" on desktop.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Dec 23 2023, 06:53 IST
Apple Safari emerges as 2nd most-used browser after Google Chrome; check top 5
Google Chrome
1/5 As per a recent Statcounter report, Safari has regained its position as the second most preferred web browser globally.  (Pexels)
Google Chrome
2/5 Presently, 11.87 percent of desktop users use Safari on a regular basis, while Microsoft Edge slips to the third position with a market share of 11 percent. (Microsoft )
Google Chrome
3/5 On the other hand, Google Chrome remains undefeated as the top desktop browser globally, with a significant market share of 66.13 percent.  (Unsplash)
4/5 Firefox and Opera have secured the 4th and 5th spot in the top 5 with 5.65 percent and 3.09 percent share respectively.  (Unsplash)
Google Chrome
5/5 In the mobile realm, Chrome remains the reigning champion with a significant market share of 61.96 percent with Apple's Safari following in second place with 26.85 percent. (Unsplash)
Google Chrome
Safety Check also watches for bad extensions or site permissions users need to look at, and they can act on Safety Check alerts from Chrome's three-dot menu. (Unsplash)

 Google has been trying its best to up its security game. Speaking of the latest development, the company's Safety Check feature for Chrome, which, among other things, checks the internet to see if any of your saved passwords have been compromised, will now "run automatically in the background" on desktop.

As per The Verge, the constant checks could mean that users are alerted about a password that they should change sooner than they would have before.

Safety Check also watches for bad extensions or site permissions users need to look at, and they can act on Safety Check alerts from Chrome's three-dot menu. In addition, Google in a blog post said that Safety Check can revoke a site's permissions if users haven't visited it in a while.

Google also announced an upcoming feature for Chrome's tab groups, also on desktop: Chrome will let users save tab groups so that users can use those groups across devices, which might be handy when moving between a PC at home and a laptop when traveling.

As per Google, this feature will roll out "over the next few weeks."

The automatic Safety Check feature is rolling out now to Chrome desktop users globally. 

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 06:53 IST
