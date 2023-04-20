Home Tech News Google Chrome WARNING! Update your browser now as 8 dangerous bugs found; check 4 steps

Google Chrome WARNING! Update your browser now as 8 dangerous bugs found; check 4 steps

Google has released the latest security to fix the zero-day vulnerability on Google Chrome. Update your Chrome browser now. Here's how.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 15:32 IST
8 critical threats have been found on the Google Chrome browser. You must update yours now. (Pexels)

Just a few days ago, Google discovered a dangerous exploit in Chrome that has affected Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. Now, to address the second zero-day vulnerability exploited in attacks this year, Google has released another security update for the Chrome web browser. Google has detected 8 security issues in the Chrome browser and acknowledges active exploitation of the flaw, stating that "Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2023-2136 exists in the wild."

As per the Google press release, access to bug details and links may be restricted until most users are updated with the fix. Restrictions may also remain in place if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects depend on but have yet to address. An integer overflow vulnerability with a high severity rating, identified as CVE-2023-2136, has been detected in Skia. Skia is an open-source 2D graphics library written in C++, owned by Google, that offers Chrome a range of APIs for rendering graphics, text, shapes, images, and animations, BleepingComputer.com reported.

The latest version, 112.0.5615.137, resolves eight vulnerabilities. The stable release is currently accessible solely to Windows and Mac users, with the Linux version set to be released "soon," as per Google's statement.

Google Chrome Update: Step-by-step guide

  • To begin, open the Chrome browser on your system and head to the Chrome settings.
  • Tap on Help and then proceed with the About Google Chrome option.
  • Here, you will see which version you are using.
  • If it is on an older version, then it will automatically update your Google Chrome to the latest version.

It is essential to update your browsers in a timely manner as it reduces the risk of being affected by malicious apps or bugs. Also, the latest updates strengthen the software to prevent infection from unreported bugs. Hence, you should update your Google Chrome to the latest stable version 112.0.5615.137/138 for Windows and 112.0.5615.137 for Mac, and 112.0.5615.165 for Linux.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 15:18 IST
