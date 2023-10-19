Icon
Home Tech News Google for India 2023: India will be one of the major 6G contributors, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Google for India 2023: India will be one of the major 6G contributors, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

At the Google for India 2023 event, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was a part of a fireside chat where he highlighted that India is going to be a major contributor to 6G technology.

By: AKASH DUTTA
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 14:15 IST
Icon
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the Google for India 2023 event that 200 patents related to 6G have already been acquired by India. (Shaurya/HT Tech)
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the Google for India 2023 event that 200 patents related to 6G have already been acquired by India. (Shaurya/HT Tech)

Google for India 2023: The India-centric event focusing on Google's users and partners in the country, concluded today, October 19. During the event, Google announced a wide range of services and new initiatives in India, including made-in-India Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 8 series. Artificial intelligence (AI) also was a major attraction as the tech giant made several announcements relating to its integration into different Google products. Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was a key dignitary of the event, was invited for a fireside chat where he highlighted the big steps India has taken towards 6G technology.

During the fireside chat, Vaishnaw was asked about his opinions on India being among the top two 5G ecosystems in the world despite launching just a year ago. He said, affirming India's position, “India now exporting complex telecom components to 14 countries including the US”.

Not stopping there, he also highlighted India's preparedness towards 6G. Vaishnaw said, “India will be one of the major contributors to 6G. Already have 200 patents related to 6G. By the time 6G rolls out in 2029, India will play a major role”.

Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks at Google for India 2023 event

Apart from this, he also took questions on a diverse set of topics. On Google developing a deep partnership with India and India's manufacturing of the Pixel smartphones, he said, “It is a very good initiative. The component ecosystem is developing rapidly in India. Mobile manufacturing was negligible 9 years ago but the prime minister's vision has led to close to 44 billion dollars worth of manufacturing, while the export of mobile phones is at $11 billion”.

On the semiconductor ecosystem in India, Vaishnaw said, “Semiconductors are a very important part of India's digital strategy. Close to 50K design engineers in India are working on designing semiconductor chips”.

Rick Osterloh, the SVP of Devices and Services at Google, who also kickstarted the Made by Google event this year and announced the Pixel 8 series, was also a part of the fireside chat. He added to Vaishnaw's comments and said, “The heart of the Pixel smartphone is the Tensor chip. I believe computing is going to be transformed with AI and Tensor helps us bring it to Pixel phones. We have a significant engineering presence in Bengaluru to work on the Tensor chipset. Another way of helping Indian consumers and the economy with engineering and training”.

On AI, Osterloh said, “AI will make mobile computers more accessible and powerful. We aim to be at the forefront of the AI revolution with applications such as Google Bard, Google Workspace, and the Pixel devices”.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 13:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon