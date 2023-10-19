Icon
Home Tech News Google for India 2023: Search Generative Experience to improve shopping, bring small businesses to fore

Google for India 2023: Search Generative Experience to improve shopping, bring small businesses to fore

Google for India 2023: The company announced reimagining shopping experience on Google SGE which will make it more visual for shoppers, and bring more information about small businesses.

By: AKASH DUTTA
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 12:02 IST
Icon
Google for India 2023
Google for India 2023: Search Generative Experience to focus on the experience of shoppers and small merchants in India (Shaurya/HT Tech)
Google for India 2023
Google for India 2023: Search Generative Experience to focus on the experience of shoppers and small merchants in India (Shaurya/HT Tech)

Google for India 2023: The 9th edition of the Google event in India, which largely focuses on its user and partner experience in the country, took place today, October 19. The event highlighted the impact of generative AI and the milestones the tech giant has reached due to the emerging technology. Now, focusing on India, Google said that it is aiming to remove roadblocks for its users. One particular area of focus was shopping. Google said both shoppers and small merchants will be benefitted from the Google Search Generative Experience (SGE).

Shivani Mohan, senior director, UX research, Search, Google took the stage to speak about the India-centric changes added to SGE in order to make it more relevant to the users in the country. She said, “Gen AI is helping us once again reimagine what a search engine can do by transforming the way information is organized”. 

Google SGE to improve the shopping experience

The first improvement will be making Google Search more visual when it comes to shopping. SGE will generate easy-to-follow answers and visual responses to enable shoppers to easily find the product they're looking for. Mohan said that soon, users will be able to explore places and things to do near their location using SGE. It will also incorporate user reviews.

Alongside, Google is expanding discovery for small businesses to engage customers and help them come to the centerfold of digital commerce. As a part of this initiative, Google is launching Business Messages for shopping on Search. Users can scroll down on Search to click on the chat icon and ask any questions on their minds directly to the merchant. It is expected to be available by the end of the year.

The company will also be launching the Google Merchant Center Next. It will enable nearby physical stores to show more prominently on search. Small businesses have limited resources, making it hard to build high-quality catalogues, which will be solved by this new tool. It has already started rolling out to new users. It will be available to all by early next year.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 11:50 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon