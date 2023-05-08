Home Tech News Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too

Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too

Google I/O 2023: The upcoming Google event is just two days away. Here's where and when to watch the livestream and what to expect from it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 17:01 IST
Big Google I/O 2023 launches REVEALED! Android 14, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a - Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a. The successor to last year’s Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. (Google India/Twitter)
image caption
2/5 Android 14 - Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Beta previews of Android 14 have already been rolled out for some devices. Based on leaks and reports, Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
3/5 Google Pixel Fold – After months of anticipation, Google has finally confirmed that Google Pixel Fold is coming this year. Google's first foldable smartphone could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. (Google)
Google Docs
4/5 AI tools for Workspace - Google’s official website says, “What's new in generative AI?". Therefore, it could be likely that Google introduces AI tools to keep up with the trends. Google Docs, Gmail and Slides could all see AI being integrated. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other rumoured launches - Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products. Moreover, the tech giant could also give us a sneak peek at the Google Pixel tablet. (WinFuture)
Google Pixel
View all Images
Google I/O 2023: Know how to live stream Google event online. (Roland Quandt/Twitter)

Google I/O 2023: Google is all set to host its annual developer conference — Google I/O 2023 on May 10. I/O, the largest yearly event for developers seeking to stay abreast of Google's latest developments is where Google typically offers a sneak peek into their latest software and hardware advancements, including Android and Pixel devices. Google's upcoming conference is expected to feature an array of software and hardware announcements including the Android 14 update, Google Pixel 7a, Pixel fold, Pixel tablet, and many more. From event date, time, live streaming details to expected launches – here is everything about Google I/O 2023.

Google I/O 2023: Event date and time

Just like every other year, Google will continue to follow the trend of I/O events in May. This year too, Google I/O event 2023 is set to begin on May 10 at 10:30 PM IST (10 am PT) at Mountain View, CA.

Google I/O 2023: How to watch online live stream

This year's Google I/O event will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of Google and streamed on Google's social media platforms. Additionally, users can stay up-to-date by signing up for the latest updates at io.google.com.

Google I/O 2023: What to expect

1. Google Pixel 7a: Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a with a 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz display, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset.

2. Android 14: Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Though, leaks suggest Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework.

3. Google Pixel Fold: Google is finally launching its first foldable smartphone – Pixel Fold. It could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display, and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood.

4. AI innovations: According to a report by The New York Times, Google is developing multiple AI breakthroughs that may be revealed at the upcoming Google I/O conference. It may unveil an image AI tool, AI Test Kitchen, a Shopping Try-on feature for YouTube, Maya - a tool to visualize shoes in 3D, and a video summarization tool.

5. Google Pixel Tablet: Some leaks also suggest that Google will launch its Pixel Tablet during the event. It is tipped to get a 10.9-inch display and a Google Tensor 2 chipset under the hood.

6. Other launches: Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series and new Nest products.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 17:01 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets