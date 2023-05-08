Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too

Google I/O 2023: Google is all set to host its annual developer conference — Google I/O 2023 on May 10. I/O, the largest yearly event for developers seeking to stay abreast of Google's latest developments is where Google typically offers a sneak peek into their latest software and hardware advancements, including Android and Pixel devices. Google's upcoming conference is expected to feature an array of software and hardware announcements including the Android 14 update, Google Pixel 7a, Pixel fold, Pixel tablet, and many more. From event date, time, live streaming details to expected launches – here is everything about Google I/O 2023.

Google I/O 2023: Event date and time

Just like every other year, Google will continue to follow the trend of I/O events in May. This year too, Google I/O event 2023 is set to begin on May 10 at 10:30 PM IST (10 am PT) at Mountain View, CA.

Google I/O 2023: How to watch online live stream

This year's Google I/O event will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of Google and streamed on Google's social media platforms. Additionally, users can stay up-to-date by signing up for the latest updates at io.google.com.

Google I/O 2023: What to expect

1. Google Pixel 7a: Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a with a 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz display, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset.

2. Android 14: Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Though, leaks suggest Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework.

3. Google Pixel Fold: Google is finally launching its first foldable smartphone – Pixel Fold. It could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display, and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood.

4. AI innovations: According to a report by The New York Times, Google is developing multiple AI breakthroughs that may be revealed at the upcoming Google I/O conference. It may unveil an image AI tool, AI Test Kitchen, a Shopping Try-on feature for YouTube, Maya - a tool to visualize shoes in 3D, and a video summarization tool.

5. Google Pixel Tablet: Some leaks also suggest that Google will launch its Pixel Tablet during the event. It is tipped to get a 10.9-inch display and a Google Tensor 2 chipset under the hood.

6. Other launches: Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series and new Nest products.