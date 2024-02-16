Google DeepMind announces Gemini 1.5: 5 things to know about its latest LLM

Expanding its family of Large Language Models (LLMs), Google on Thursday took the wraps off Gemini 1.5. The Mountain View-based company first debuted its next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) models just a few months ago, and it has been hard at work improving upon the capabilities of Gemini 1.0. Google says Gemini 1.5 is the fruit of rigorous testing and refining, aiming to deliver a “dramatically enhanced performance.” Here are 5 things to know about Gemini 1.5.

What is Google Gemini?

Google Gemini has been developed by Google DeepMind in collaboration with other teams including Google Research It is a general-purpose AI that can help build different types of AI services that can work in a wide range of fields with the aim of automating tasks. It was launched in three sizes - Nano, Pro, and Ultra, and the new Gemini 1.5 is the latest advancement in AI tech.

Announcing Gemini 1.5, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google said, “Our teams continue pushing the frontiers of our latest models with safety at the core. They are making rapid progress. In fact, we're ready to introduce the next generation: Gemini 1.5. It shows dramatic improvements across a number of dimensions and 1.5 Pro achieves comparable quality to 1.0 Ultra, while using less compute.”

Google Gemini 1.5: 5 things you need to know

1. The new Google Gemini 1.5 is part of the Gemini family of LLMs, the company announced in a blog post. It represents a significant advancement in the development of AI models, showcasing its capabilities to enterprises and developers.

2. The company says its latest AI model delivers significant improvements in processing capabilities, efficiency and long-context understanding across various modalities. Gemini 1.5 is built upon Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture, making it more efficient in training and serving.

3. Google says the first model they're releasing for early testing is Gemini 1.5 Pro. It has multimodal understanding, meaning it can perform advanced analysis and reasoning tasks across video, audio, code and text. This includes processing massive chunks of data such as vast codebases or long videos.

4. Gemini 1.5 brings a new feature that can process up to 1 million tokens. Google says it is the longest context window for a large-scale foundation model. Google demonstrated the capability of Gemini 1.5 by analyzing the transcript of the Apollo 11 mission, solving coding problems and even analyzing silent films.

5. Google says its latest AI model has undergone extensive ethics and safety testing to ensure responsible deployment. It focuses on representational harms and content safety. For those who wish to try Gemini 1.5, Google has rolled out a limited preview of Gemini 1.5 Pro with up to 1 million tokens in the context window. It is available to enterprise customers and developers via Vertex AI and AI Studio.

