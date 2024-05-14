Google I/O 2024: New Gemini AI features announced for Workspace users- All Details

Google's annual developers event kickstarted with several new announcements around AI. Sundar Pichai took the stage and showcased how the Gemini AI has evolved over the months and how it will keep advancing in years to come. The keynote included several major announcements with Gemini 1.5 Pro and the AI model being available to Google Workspace across several tools such as Gmail and Google Meet. Know how Gemini 1.5 Pro will work for Workspace users.

Google Workspace's new AI features

Gemini 1.5 Pro will power Google Workspace tools such as Gmail where it can be used to summarise the key points and action items by simply giving a text prompt to the chatbot. Additionally, the chatbot can also be prompted to record and provide highlights from the hour-long meeting that they missed to attend. The Gemini 1.5 Pro is also available for Workspace Labs and NotebookLM.

The integration of the model to NotebookLM comes with an advanced feature called “Audio Overviews” where users can have real-time conversations. The demo showcased how the advanced AI mode could provide personalised learning to the education industry. However, the features were quite similar to what OpenAI showcased with GPT-4o.

